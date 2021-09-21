Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — September 13, 2021

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro Tem Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Lisa Petersen and Alan Pithan. Mayor Tammy Reimer and Council member Jonathan Kuhlmann were absent. Also present: Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Craig Handke, Polly Pithan, Allyson Dirksen, Deputy Luesebrink, Amanda Goodenow and Adam Henderson.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Luesebrink presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 29 hours and 46 minutes, responded to 2 calls for service and spent 1 hour at the school.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Adam Henderson, Chairman for Anthon Community Center, was present to discuss Anthon Community Center donations from the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC). Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve the removal of the insurance requirement for ACDC from the development agreement previously approved by Council.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from August 9, 2021 meeting and financial reports as filed, approve Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Anthon Community Center, a building permit to Jeff Hill at 509 S. 2nd Ave for a shed and approve temporary Class C liquor license with outdoor service for the Oto Pub and Grub. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Petersen, and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, informed Council the farm lease termination was sent. The development agreement between the City and the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) was discussed and will be finalized. Dirksen reported the property at 500 E. Main St has no state filings currently and no further determinations have been made.

WATER PROJECT: Amanda Goodenow, from I & S Group was present to discuss the finalization of the Anthon Water Treatment Plant Project. Motioned by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter to adopt Resolution #2021-09-513 entitled “Resolution Acknowledging Receipt of Notice of Acceptability of Work Re: Industrial Processing Technologies”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve the final payment #9 to Industrial Processing Technologies. Carried 4-0.

HAMANN MEMORIAL LIBRARY: Annual report was reviewed by council.

NUISANCE: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter, to perform an emergency nuisance abatement due to the condition of the premises of 207 Cauley Avenue S., Anthon, Iowa 51004, constituted a nuisance and unsafe building, as defined by Ordinance 145.03 and Ordinance 50.03, in need of emergency abatement under Ordinance 50.06(4). Carried 4-0. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen to approve the attorney pursue property abandonment procedures in order for City to take possession. Carried 4-0.

SEWER TREATMENT PLANT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the sewer treatment plant piping replacement bid from Interstate Mechanical Corp. for $28,300. To be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) Non Entitlement Unit (NEU) Funding Project. Carried 4-0.

COMMUNITY CENTER ADDITION: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve the Anthon Community Center electrical boring bid from Tri-State Underground for $19,505. To be funded by City of Anthon electrical funds as per the 20 year Anthon Community electrical underground improvements identified by JEO Consulting. Carried 4-0.

DISCUSSION: Discussed the 2024 plans for NIPCO to upgrade and rebuild transmission/tap lines to the City’s substation. Handke also informed Council that the requested electrical study from JEO Consulting should be complete by next meeting.

FEMA – FLOOD INSURANCE RATE MAP (FIRM) & FLOOD INSURANCE STUDY (FIS): Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to adopt the proposed flood insurance rate map with no changes or appeals. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to adopt Resolution #2021-09-514 entitled “A Resolution Approving Road Use Tax Report for the City of Anthon, Iowa for Year Ending June 30, 2021”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

The council discussed Anthony Umbach’s ninety day probationary period and a $1.00 raise was recommended. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to adopt Resolution #2021-09-515 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation” for Anthony Umbach. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

SHELTER HOUSE: Concerns were addressed regarding a safety concern at the Stahl Park Shelter House. The Council agreed to have Public Works Superintendent to paint an identifying yellow stripe on the entry steps.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Benson requested the gutters on Main Street be cleaned of excess sand and debris and branches blocking the stop sign at the corners of State St. and North 3rd Ave. be trimmed back. Council agreed to look at 200 W Main St building before next meeting to make a decision on repairs needed. Clerk confirmed Halloween trick or treating hours will be on Sunday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm.

August Receipts: General-$8847.01; RUT-$5249.13; LOST-$7736.06; ARPA-$41801.14; Water-$19677.41; Sewer-$10393.02; Electric-$59759.78. Total: $153463.55. Expenses: General-$21218.20; RUT-$1815.86; Water-$8530.58; Sewer-$6206.02; Electric-$54416.09. Total: $102884.12.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pro-Tem Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:53 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor Pro-Tem

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

SEPTEMBER 2021 CLAIMS REPORT

AMERICAN SEPTIC & PORTABLE SERV PORTABLES – SUMMER BASH $280.00

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $851.50

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.63

BOMGAARS SUPPLY SUPPLIES-WA SW PARKS $517.82

BORDER STATES INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLIES $573.28

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $161.63

COMMUNITY ACTION SIOUX-LAND ELEC. ASSISTANCE REFUND $225.00

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $226.00

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $157.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,909.70

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,045.22

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,006.22

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $418.00

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS SUPPLIES $47.55

HARLAND CLARKE DEPOSIT BOOKS $45.21

HAWKINS INC. CHLORINE $457.37

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

HUBBARD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK $15.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $1,290.75

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE REGISTRATION $170.00

IPERS IPERS $2,639.91

JOY AUTO PARTS SLEEVES AND HITCH $77.69

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS $2,205.60

LONG LINES PHONE $381.20

KIMBERLY MEFFERD METER REFUND $35.52

MENARDS SIOUX CITY SUPPLIES $316.97

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOL WATER METERS $581.09

MILLS PHARMACY BATTERY $8.99

MORNINGSIDE PLUMBING JET CAMERA DRAINS & LINES $4,839.70

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS $75.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $133.57

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $632.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $381.31

REC BALL PROGRAM PAYMENT $1,550.00

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $125.35

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,101.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $471.79

ELIZABETH TIMMINS SHELTER HOUSE DEPOSIT REFUND $40.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $1,014.16

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $159.48

WADENA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK $5.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $6,237.86

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $20,826.95

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,813.00

Accounts Payable Total $62,180.42

Payroll Checks $12,795.25

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $74,975.67

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021