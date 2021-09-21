Bronson City Council — September 14, 2021

Bronson City Council Minutes

September 14, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Jamie Amick, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of August, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 18 hrs. and 35 minutes and responded to 2 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 1 hour performing school related activities.

Visitors: Shane Krueger who resides at 207 Elm was present. He had D&H Plumbing come out to dig up his line and replace it since he was having low water pressure. When the plumber dug up the shut off to replace his line, it disturbed hose clamps on the city owned portion of the service line and it began to leak. Nick reported the days before and after his water repair did not show an increase or decrease in lost water for the town indicating that there was not a large leak on the city side. The City paid the plumber for parts and labor for install of a new shut off and city line. Shane wanted to know if the City would pay some of the $6500.00 bill he incurred by putting all new line in by the plumber. Council asked Shane to bring an itemized bill from the plumber so they could see what all was done. Matter tabled until next meeting.

Doug Williams arrived at the meeting at 6:30 PM

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was present for the ambulance report. Nick has had a fax line hooked up at City Hall on the copier machine for the ambulance. Nick would like Office Elements to come out and set up the fax line to pick up after 2 or 3 rings instead of it picking up after 10 rings as it does now. An office call would cost around $100.00. Council approved. Nick reported that there are 2 more people for patient care in the ambulance that have been approved. The ambulance would like to purchase a power cot in the future if there is enough funds available in the ambulance account. Treasurer Junge will get with Nick on this.

Maintenance: CJ was present. There are 2 culverts across the street from City Hall that needs lowered and worked on. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have CJ purchase two 18 inch by 20 ft culverts at around $600.00. CJ wanted to know if the Mayor wanted to order more Christmas lights. Discussion that there are poles in town that need outlets put on them or the outlets need repaired. Council would like CJ to mark each pole and then Councilman Amick will get a hold of Mid American to get outlets to those poles. Mayor Garnand will get quotes on some new Christmas decorations. The crosswalk at the solar crossing still needs painted. Councilman Amick will check with the City of Sergeant Bluff to see if they have the equipment to do it for us. Matter of white paint for crossings is hard to find right now. Discussion on a new salt bin.

Council needs to get quotes and bring them to the next meeting. Town truck will go into Knoephler to get serviced next month. Ground needs seeded at the burn pile. It is eroding badly. It needs to be regraded and then seeded with a pasture mix along with rye and oats to come up quickly. CJ will go to Bomgaars to see what they have.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Reported that he can track over 70% of the water in town with the new meters in comparison to 30% before the new meters were installed. Nick reported that going to a 4G card for the auto dialer at the lift station would cost around $1290.00. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve for Nick to purchase it. Nick also said he needs a new chlorimeter that reads the amount of chlorine in the water. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the purchase at around $500.00.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular August 10th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

46.24

General

950.00 2716.22

Garbage

2371.61 3197.62

Road Use Tax

2335.09 1998.32

Ambulance

2118.90 1977.65

Water

7413.57 4625.49

Sewer

1919.95 2030.98

Local Option Sales Tax

4173.81 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

AUGUST TOTAL REVENUE

$21,329.17

AUGUST DISBURSEMENTS

$18,129.61

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge said the town will be getting around half of the $47,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan this month or beginning of next month.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 MEETING:

Bomgaars keys for shelter house $8.45

Bronson Shelter House water bill $76.00

City of Bronson city hall water bill $76.00

CHN garbage $1539.32

HAKA LLC gas for mower $135.89

Mercy One service for ambulance $127.14

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees, July $130.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees, August $130.00

New Cooperative diesel barrel filled for mower $480.70

The Record publications $106.79

S&S Equipment repairs on mower $575.49

Siouxland District Health bacteriological testing $14.00

Wiatel city hall phone bill $82.09

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Councilman Merchant left the meeting at 6:50 PM.

Business:

1. Yearly raises for employees: Attorney Metcalf reported that the Mayor has the power to allocate raises. Mayor Garnand will meet with each employee and discuss the matter of a raise.

2. Certified FEMA letter received: FEMA has provided us with preliminary copies of the revised Flood Insurance Rate Map. To find the modifications of the flood map, residents can go to: https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE Status/bfe_main.asp. These proposed flood hazard determinations, if finalized, will become the basis for the floodplain management measures that our community must adopt to remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. There is a 90 day appeal period so Mayor Garnand and Clerk Jessen will get together and notify which residents are now in the proposed new flood zone and what their options are if they wish to appeal.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:55 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021