City of Kingsley

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY IN THE STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A GRANT AGREEMENT WITH KORRY BOWMAN AND ANN BOWMAN D/B/A A to Z LEARNING TREE PRE-SCHOOL, AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on October 4, 2021, at 7:15 P.M. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the proposal to enter into a Grant Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Korry Bowman and Ann Bowman d/b/a A to Z Learning Tree Pre-School (the “Developer”).

The Agreement would obligate the Developer to continue to operate its business on property located at 29 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, Iowa (the “Development Property”), and continue to employ employees therein.

The Agreement would further obligate the City to make up to five (5) consecutive annual payments to the Developer (the “Economic Development Grants”), in the amount of $15,000 to be paid by the City on December 1, 2021; $7,500 on December 1, 2022; $7,500 on December 1, 2023; $7,500 on December 1, 2024 and $7,500 on December 1, 2025, with the aggregate amount of the Economic Development Grants not to exceed $45,000, under the terms and following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Agreement.

A copy of the Agreement is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Kingsley, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of said City, to the proposal to enter into the Agreement with the Developer. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Agreement.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, as provided by Section 364.6 of the City Code of Iowa.

Dated this 16th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

City Clerk, City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021