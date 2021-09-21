Correctionville City Council — September 13, 2021

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting

September 13, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on September 13, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the July 27, 2021 special meeting and August 9, 2021 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Parade permit for River Valley Homecoming. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Chagolla reviewed report.

No maintenance report.

Dave Christensen updated council regarding nuisance abatements.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2021-38 awarding sewer force main contract to SCE in the amount of $353,306.00 with a completion date of January 1, 2022.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2021-39 setting bid date for Sewer lining project for October 7, 2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Bids will be awarded on October 11, 2021.

Fire and rescue report: Councilman Petty reviewed report. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-40 approving Bryce Jensen as a new member of the Correctionville Fire Department. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Chad Kehrt representing Veenstra & Kimm spoke to the council and presented a map of his recommendation regarding drainage along Driftwood Street and Sioux Avenue. Council instructed Kehrt to move forward with the project with an agreement, plans and specs.

Karen Mammen asked council to extend her Real Estate Contract for 409 Elm Street. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to amend Real Estate Contract, Possession Closing to May 15, 2022. Passed 5/0.

Kourtnee Fox disputed fine issued by Planning & Zoning. Council decided to enforce the fine issued.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to give the Historical Society $2,000 for the Railroad Depot project if they receive the grants that have been applied for. Passed 4/0. Abstain-Kostan.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving Resolution 2021-41 setting hourly wage for Library director to $13.50 and hourly wage for cleaning staff to $10.25. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to close meeting at 7:31 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the exchange of property with Ian Schmidt. With no oral or written comments motion by Kostan, 2nd by

Sanderson to close public hearing and go back into regular session at 7:32 p.m.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-42 approving the exchange of the east west alley (20’ located north of 313 7th Street) for the north 20’ of parcel 894234451002. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Correctionville has received the first half of the funding ($60,056.54)from the Cares Act (American Rescue Plan). Council discussed some of the ways that the money can be spent. No decision was made at this time.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Carol Kleespies, Scott Cjeka, Bonnie Wiltse, Milo Deeds, Reta Deeds, Lisa Gregg, Steven Gregg, Dawn Bartel, Lester Zahnley and Keith Byers addressed the council regarding sidewalk project some items discussed were cost of sidewalks, drainage, sidewalks not needed, the need for more planning and surveying and sidewalk would be too close to home in some areas. Lester Zahnley presented the council with a petition signed by people that disagree with the council’s decision to require them to install sidewalks.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$38,654.75 $15,599.35

Road Use Tax

$8,432.85 $7,627.49

LOST

$10,917.75

TIF

$14.79

Welsch

$122.43

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Cemetery Maint.

$5.71

American Rescue Plan

$60,056.54

Debt Service

$1,571.67

Sewer Force Main

$2,114.75

Water Fund

$8,928.86 $7,989.08

Sewer Fund

$5,770.96 $12,928.20

Totals

$63,902.17 $116,835.13

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $2,064.24

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $3,731.44

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO INC. Report $325.00

MIDAMERICAN Design fee $275.00

USPS Postage $140.40

MONIQUE JOHNSON Deposit refund $72.64

SHANDI MCMANAMAN Deposit refund $100.00

EMILEE BOOK Deposit refund $58.71

TARA HILL Deposit refund $33.88

MIDAMERICAN Electric $3,929.02

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins $5,785.02

AT&T MOBILITY Phone $89.80

SAM’S CLUB Monitor/mount $566.16

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION Sidewalk $1,215.70

BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC. Beacon interface $2,295.00

COMBINED POOL & SPA Degreaser $172.70

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER Paint $551.06

COUNTRY TIRE AND SERVICE INC. Maintenance $555.00

ELEGANT LAWN & LANDSCAPE Cemetery mowing $3,333.33

FELD FIRE Pump $1,657.86

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $194.75

I & S GROUP, INC. Permitting $3,125.00

IZZY DEEDS Reimb suits $50.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $463.69

LONGLINES Phone $137.39

MCKESSON MEDICAL Supplies $209.49

NETSYS Maintenance $92.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $1,202.57

OVERDRIVE, INC. Bridges FY2022 $447.78

PCC Amb billing $714.57

SCHALLER TELEPHONE COMPANY Fiber cut $5,547.47

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $494.95

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. Water tower maint $3,266.48

VISA Supplies $1,246.43

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $200.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASUR-ER Property tax $1,004.00

$45,348.53

