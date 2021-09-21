Kingsley City Council Minutes — September 7, 2021

Kingsley City Council

September 7, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on September 7, 2021. Present were Mayor Bohle and Councilmen Bohle, Beelner, Jasperson and Mathers. Rolling was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes from the August. 2, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report: Water tower work is in progress. Attending a workshop in Holstein next week. Three trees were lost to storm damage in the park, will be looking at replacing trees. Cardis Fencing will be sending estimates to fix the tree damage to the tennis court fence. Cameras by recycle dumpsters will be installed on a city installed pole.

Resolution #2021-19 (Hearing for sale of 109 Barre St.)

Hearing was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Two sealed bids were opened. Brian Hobbs bid $50.00 and Tim Mahrt bid $100.00. Hearing was closed at 7:18 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle to approve sale of property to Tim Mahrt, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

A&B Business Solutions, patron printer payment 21.39

Absolute Inspections, nuisance inspections 774.19

Acco, pool startup/vinyl signs/supplies 3,135.86

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP program 8.76

A-Ox, Amb oxygen/tank rent 161.74

Badger Meter, mobile read modules/annual license 900.00

Bainbridge Construction, sidewalks 28,025.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,130.67

Barco, Street supplies 667.40

Beelner Service, sprinklers/well #4/Cem/Mathers 5,481.63

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 230.07

Builders Sharpening, mower filters/oil/deflector cones 51.35

Clark’s Hardware supplies 437.15

Country extra, Lib subscription 2 yr 16.00

D & H Plumbing, main inspection 200.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Demco, Lib supplies 92.46

Dirt Road Design, web updates 300.00

Doug Koch, cleaning July/Aug 300.00

Eakes, printer/phone/copy paper 600.34

First Co-op, chemicals July/August 701.22

FirstNet police phone bills 182.40

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,271.75

Frontier, phone bill 138.05

F.S. Repair, stainless steel well pipe 600.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Sept 15.12

Guideposts, Lib subscription 2 yr 29.94

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,963.92

H.G. Klug lagoon supplies 501.20

Hometown Pantry, pool concessions 323.61

Image Trend, Field Bridge fee (Amb) 400.00

Iowa DNR, Annual NPDES fee 210.00

Ipers, Ipers 3,359.71

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,414.16

Jack’s Uniform, pants/shirt Hamann 113.90

Jacob Hamann, mileage 1,305.92

Jason Rassel, reimb asphalt cost Grand St. 3,466.00

Julie Culler, reimb Lib Good Old Days subscript. 19.26

Karla Bohle, Oasis meal supplies 253.07

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 199.53

Kingsley Vol Amb, August runs 2,550.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising July 760.00

KPTH, advertising July 1,700.00

Lammers, parts/repair 21.02

Linda Betsinger McCann, Lib program 150.00

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 4.99

Lumber Pros, concrete mix Cem/Park 1,922.00

Mahoney Auto Repair, fire truck parts/repairs 1,655.32

Mc2, lagoon lamps 676.02

Michael Baker, James Dunn MMPI 230.00

MidAmerican, utilities 5,678.00

Mid-American Research Chem, yellow paint 312.81

N.W. Iowa League, dues 25.00

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 150.00

Overdrive, Lib FY 2022 Bridges E-books 553.98

PCC, Ambulance billing July 481.05

Penworthy, Lib books 515.47

Plymouth County, property taxes 1,081.00

Ply Co Solid Waste, Aug. tonnage 6,360.97

Presto-X, pest control 53.00

Quill, supplies 20.49

Rick Bohle, expenses August/clear 23 W 2nd 1,420.00

Rolling Oil, Tahoe hub assembly/service vehicles 1,147.76

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

T & S Recycling, dumpster 23 W 2nd 600.00

The Record, publications 211.61

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

WEX, fuel 1,340.96

Wiatel, phone/internet 586.32

Woodbury Co EMS, assist chgs 200.00

Kingsley Post Office, stamps 110.00

MidAmerican, additional utilities July 2,061.19

Carol’s Kitchen, Oasis meal (buns) 72.25

Kingsley Post Office, mailing permit 240.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins July/Aug 109.44

U.S. Postal Service, stamped envelopes 335.90

Iowa Dept Revenue, 2nd qtr sales tax 459.00

Ipers, pymt/interest 300.94

Gratie dba Kingsley Drugstore, grant 35,000.00

DSM Const., tennis court repairs 2,550.00

Bound Tree Amb supplies 188.19

MidAmerican, utilities 2,061.44

The Record, publications 268.62

Builders Sharpening, filters/oil 51.35

First Co-op, chemicals 701.22

Darrin Crow, Lib program 250.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 268.03

Iowa Lakes Comm College, J Ahrens workshop 150.00

A & B Contract, Lib printer fee (10 months) 199.90

Total: 145,694.21

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point Large Print, Lib books 222.43

Cengage Learning, Lib book 245.63

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Jacob Hagan, reimb Kochek fitting 265.06

Feld Fire, Gear/helmets/gloves 2,568.47

Sunnybrook, Jerry Boggs funeral 43.87

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb Tanker 3 dump valve 565.92

Fluent IMS, computer app & hardware 1,200.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 75,601.25; Road Use, 7,722.54; Employee Benefits, 7,859.72; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 147.15; Fire Dept. Special, 4,643.32; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 8,493.05; Sewer, 6,636.58; Solid Waste, 7,983.61. Total: 119,087.22.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 59,039.13; Operating Grants, 17,364.56; General, 19,892.75; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 96,296.44.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report:. Warnings are being issued for speeding on West 1st St. Need snow tires for the Explorer, will talk to Neal. Noise in motor, will have Ford dealership check it, under warranty. Raise Jacob to $45,000 now that he has graduated. Graduated on Aug. 20. Retroactive wages back to then.

Fire Report: Three calls, mutual aid with Pierson, called off, one lift assist, airplane crash. Engine 2 having gasket problems. FCC will be taking a look at antenna at fire station, report will be back end of October. Maintenance is being done on fire trucks. Fire hydrant is cracked at city maintenance shed. Need to install new joints on all hydrants. Five hydrants need to be replaced. Will be pumping pool water to put on the football field.

Discussion was held on the 23 and 25 West 2nd buildings. Demolition papers for 23 West 2nd are sent to the DNR. Bid forms will go to local contractors. There are three layers on the roof, two side dumps for roof (wrapped for asbestos). Building situated on 23 West 2nd will go down first, leaving common wall. Then fill with dirt then start demo permit on 25 W 2nd.

Resolution 2021-20 sidewalk contracts. Motion by Bohle to proceed with the assessments for Dave Riemenschneider and Jim Harvey Ins. Agency, seconded by Beelner, all ayes, motion carried.

Korry and Ann Bowman, representing A-Z Learning Tree daycare/preschool, talked with the Council concerning costs to move to new to building and to equip the space. The capacity of the new building will be 35 to 40 children. After purchase of the building the Bowmans have run into unexpected costs including submitting drawings for a state certified licensed architect to the State Fire Marshall is $10,000.00. Bohle gave Bowmans information about grants through Simpco. City could partner with Bowmans to apply. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers to give their project $15,000.00 now and $7,500.00 for the following four years in the form of a grant, for a total of $45,000.00, all voted aye, motion carried.

Julie Culler, Librarian, reported that Elle Ploeger started as an intern at the Library and that Trunk or Treat will be October 30th. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, to give Ploeger $10.00 per hour. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2021-16 (Assess mowing bill to a property) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2021-17 (Annual Tax Increment Financing Report) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all ayes, motion carried.

Resolution 2021-18 (Authority to sell Hunt property) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #259 (make amendments to sidewalk specifications) will be introduced at the October 4th meeting.

Ordinance #260 (bi-monthly Council meetings if needed) will be introduced at the October 4th meeting.

Tennis court and park improvements were discussed. Councilman Bohle informed the Council about grants that have been applied for.

Building permits, Todd Roling, leisure area.

Adjourn: Jasperson, Bohle, all ayes.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

