Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — September 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

September 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 650.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Keyboard for KB 627.11

BOOKS FOR LIBRARY

Watercolor paint pack Sanitizer

5th English books

Dry erase boards and Expo Markers

Crayola Broad Line Markers, 256ct

whiteboards

Violin to play along with transfer student

Ivory Soap Bars for Carving

CLASSROOM SUPPLIES. books 5th grade

ANDERSEN, BAYLIE CLASS-ROOM SUPPLIES 70.46

BECKMAN, JOE PD SPEAKER FEE 3,645.00

BORER, MICAELA MILEAGE FOR HOME VISITS 70.76

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON SPED FIELD TRIP 10.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 762.46

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. PRINTER REPAIR 242.85

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,407.30

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE Fall Piano Tuning 165.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 403.44

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 611.49

COLLINS, LAURA MILEAGE FOR HOME VISITS 49.30

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 27.61

CONTINENTAL QUARTERLY FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION.. 380.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS New student T-shirts 260.00

D&H PLUMBING install steamer 307.85

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES 2021 TSA FEE 550.00

DFA DAIRY BRAND CORPORATE, LLC MILK 52.52

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 180.00

FLUENCY MATTERS Teacher materials, student novels 119.00

GIGGLETIME TOY BOARD OF EXCELLENCE PRIZES 185.75

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. SHOWER FOAM 271.62

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 54.01

IOWA TALENTED & GIFTED ASSOCIATION ITAG conference 325.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA ASSESSMENTS 105.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music for band 376.99

JENSEN SPRINKLER fix sprinkler 99.85

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. Microsoft Subscription Renewal 457.75

LAKESHORE LEARNING PRESCHOOL CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 4,016.02

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATION FILM 270.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 263.06

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC SPELLING WORKBOOK 5,557.68

Online books

MID-BELL MUSIC Replacement bass amplifier 589.85

Music Books

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,009.55

MITCHELL, MIKAYLA CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 141.23

MILEAGE FOR HOME VISITS

MOEMS Math Olympiad registration 238.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 593.40

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. HEAT PUMP CALL 330.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 FASTBRIDGE LEARNING 519.72

STRUCTURED TEACCH

OFFICE ELEMENTS CHAIR FOR PETERS 160.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 237.00

OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY PROGRAM OVERHEAD DOOR 225.00

PAPER CORPORATION SUMMER PAPER ORDER 2,547.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 162.33

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

PRIOR, CHARLES REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 90.00

QUILL CORPORATION C AND D BATTERIES 83.58

ENVELOPES AND BINDING COMBS

RHINO LININGS OF SIOUX CITY coat steps for playground 250.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION nurse office supplies, AEA pads 140.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC Headphones 128.80

SCHOOLMATE STUDENT PLANNERS 4/5/6 GRADES 391.00

SEAT SACK seat sacks 51.80

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE MILEAGE 126.56

CELL PHONE REIMBURSE

SHORMAN, BELINDA DOT PHYSICAL REIMBURSEMENT 85.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC fire automation system 170.00

STUKENT INC. Personal Finance Social Media Market 1,400.00

TEACHER CREATED RESOURCES CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 60.93

TEACHER DIRECT CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 58.14

TIME USA LLC TIME FOR KIDS SUBSCRIPTION 247.50

US BANK

IASBO membership 31,170.17

File Box and Hanging File for English 8

snacks for summer school

Chromebooks from Cashouts

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 62.64

VERIZON monthly hotspot service 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 2,259.09

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD THIRD PARTY EOBS 690.00

Fund Total: 81,626.34

SHOEMAKER SCHOLARSHIP

MOUNT MARTY EGGERLING SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS KITCHEN EQUIPMENT REPAIRS 1,531.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES FOOD – A LA CARTE 42.98

ANDERSON, NICK & KELSEY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 13.75

DFA DAIRY BRAND CORPORATE, LLC MILK 2,266.65

HOBART SALES & SERVICE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT REPAIRS 633.48

JUST COUNTRY KNIFE SHARPENING SHARPENING OF KNIVES 58.50

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD AND A LA CARTE 1,002.70

MACKEY, TANNER & STEPHANIE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 8.05

MARTIN BROS FOOD 22,217.51

SIMPLY GOOD FOOD LLC NUTRITION PROGRAM – 2 YEARS 6,590.00

US BANK VENDING MACHINE KEYS, KITCHEN SUPPLIES 641.91

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL WARMING CABINET 800.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPPLY, INC. GROEN KETTLE FOR HIGH SCHOOL 14,500.00

Fund Total: 50,306.53

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 75.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 75.00

ACE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISER 858.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 42.98

ASKELSON, TERRI OFFICIAL 110.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 115.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP – MACHINES & CONCESSIONS 935.59

COACH COMM FOOTBALL COACHES HEAD SETS 5,100.00

CRAIG, DON OFFICIAL 175.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS CHEER CLINIC T-SHIRTS, MILITARY NIGHT SHIRTS, EAGLES NEST RESALE ITEMS 2,845.40

DAKOTA VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 70.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS PLAQUES 123.44

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 120.00

IGHSAU MEMBERSHIP FEE 100.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP FEE, REGISTRATION 175.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 75.00

KELLEN PONDEROSA RENTAL 150.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 110.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC MARCHING BAND AND BAND SUPPLIES Various materials. See descriptions. 156.10

MORNINGSIDE SOFTBALL ENTRY FEE – FALL LEAGUE 350.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA SUPPLIES 62.50

NILES, RICK OFFICIAL 115.00

NORTH STARS BAND ENTRY FEE 175.00

OMNI CHEER CHEER WARM-UPS 209.88

PATRICK, SCOTT OFFICIAL 115.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

TOWNE, RENEE OFFICIAL 175.00

US BANK ARCHERY AWARDS, CONCESSIONS RETURNS 214.02

VAN DUSEN, BRADY OFFICIAL 115.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 110.00

Fund Total: 13,167.91

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

US BANK Hudl Renewal for Sports 1,999.00

Fund Total: 1,999.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD BUS TO POLICY 152.00

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 5,253.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 26,410.75

Fund Total: 31,815.75

DEBT SERVICES FUND

DE LAGE LANDEN PUBLIC FINANCE LLC BUS LEASE 20,973.82

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 21,635.55

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BEAVER CONSTRUCTION CONCRETE WORK.. 34,450.00

BURNIGHT GLASS DOORS HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE 1,430.00

FRANKS’ ASPHALT INC route and crack fill parking lot 10,000.00

INSTRUCTURE, INC. Canvas Subscription 2,666.58

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. Microsoft Subscription Renewal 3,374.25

KARR TUCKPOINTING EXTERIOR MASONRY 76,180.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Euphonium and Tenor Sax 5,000.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS teachers lounge flooring 33,731.57

STUDENT DESKS

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. TIRES 790.52

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Teacher New/Replacement Laptops 12,306.00

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER INSPECTION 1,614.67

TIERNEY BROTHERS INC. Smart Learning Suite Maintenance 1,039.50

US BANK DEHUMIDIFIERS 950.76

WA KLINGER LLC HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE 17,229.90

Fund Total: 200,763.75

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021