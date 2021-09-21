Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — August 9, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, August 9, 2021 — 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Reinke, Scott and Sappingfield present. Woolridge absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Many summer projects are ongoing. Dana and his staff are doing a great job.

Shook presented personnel changes from the summer.

Kickoff breakfast for staff is Wednesday the 18th at 8:00 at Lofted View.

Joe Beckman will be coming to speak at the inservice Friday afternoon.

Elementary professional development focus will be on reading and writing this year

2. Monthly financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Busch as head junior high boys basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Austin Lefler as assistant junior high boys basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Micaela Borer as head junior high girls basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve assistant junior high girls basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Ashley Neal as assistant junior high girls basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve head junior high wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Kendal Thompson as head junior high wrestling coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve assistant junior high wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Shawn Seppala as assistant junior high wresling coach.. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve head high school boys basketball coach

Amick moved to approve Adam Benson as head high school boys basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve assistant high school boys basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Ken Rohmiller as assistant high school boys basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Busch for volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Lefler as volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve head high school girls basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Kami Busch as head high school girls basketball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant high school girls basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Alyssa Kock as assistant high school girls basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve volunteer high school girls basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Micaela Borer as volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve volunteer high school girls basketball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Ashley Neal as volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve head high school wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Matt Thoma as head high school wrestling coach. Amick seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

16. Approve assistant high school wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as assistant high school wrestling coach. Amick seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

17. Approve volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Shawn Seppala as volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach. Amick seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

18. Approve volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Casey Watts as volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach. Amick seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

19. Approve head archery coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Jason Carlson as head archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

20. Approve assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve Curtis Holtz as assistant archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

21. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve Jamie Amick as volunteer assistant archery coach. Sappingfield seconded. Amick abstained. All in favor.

22. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Reinke moved to approve Brad Larson as volunteer assistant archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve hiring of first grade teacher

Reinke moved to approve hiring of Harlee Wagoner for 1st grade teacher. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve bid for concrete patio and sidewalks

Sappingfield moved to approve the bid from Beaver Construction. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve elementary handbook

Amick moved to approve elementary handbook. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve resolution for fund transfer for safety equipment

Reinke moved to approve fund transfer from general fund to activity fund for $8,604.88 for protective safety equipment. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve football equipment contract

Amick moved to approve the contract with Battle. Reinke seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:08

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021