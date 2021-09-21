Lawton City Council — September 8, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

September 8, 2021 — 5:30pm

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on September 8, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: Tricia Jernberg, city clerk, Justin Dunnington, public works director, Glenn Metcalf, attorney, Marie Farrell, Blake Stubbs, and Deputy Dustin DeGroot.

Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: No speakers during public forum.

Sheriff Report: Deputy Dustin DeGroot introduced himself and gave the August report, including patrols totaling 28 hours and 40 minutes and 5 calls for service. Deputies also spent 1 hour doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson

School District: Council thanked the department for their service.

Fire Report: No fire report was given.

Clerk Report: Clerk reported applying for the MRHD grant and thanks community members and organizations for the letters of support that were submitted to include with the city application. The Woodbury County REC reached out to discuss the previous loan opportunity and the possibility to utilize it for the current proposed building project. The large Oak tree was removed in Veteran’s Park. The middle part of the tree was completely hollow. IMWCA came to do their annual visit, only recommendation was to implement a safety manual. The city received a $10 donation from a resident for the walking trail. Clerk will attend the virtual version of the IA League of Cities Annual Conference on September 15, 16, and 17 for a few hours each day. City hall will be closed during those times. Clerk received 5 building permits (Aakhus for garage, Hunwardsen for front stoop, Richardson for building, Oeland for fence, and Jackson for basement and garage foundation), and 1 special event permit (LB Homecoming Parade) this month. City council received a letter from Ken Eyres and the Lawton Ambulance requesting a donation for a new ambulance. Clerk reminded the council and public that election papers are due by September 16 at 5:00pm and the city wide rummages are this weekend (Sept. 10th and 11th).

Mayor Report: Mayor Pedersen reported attending the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Town Hall meeting that was in town. Met with KC engineering on further building plans. Assisted clerk with the MRHD grant application, and partnered with SIMPCO to assist as well. Reported getting calls about properties in town, trailers and parking, and overgrown weeds. Proposed looking into a nuisance and building permit contract with an outside contractor. Council discussed building permits and the need to remind residents of why they are important and the ramifications that should be involved if they do not follow procedures. Mayor and council also discussed finding funding to filter back into the community for home upgrades and renovations. Mayor discussed putting up the yard waste area again this fall and possibly leaving it up longer unless we have issues with it. Mayor Pedersen also scheduled “Coffee with the Mayor” for September 22 at the Friendship Center for residents to come to speak with him. Mayor also reported having to work with public works to unclog the lift station pumps. City is having issues with feminine products clogging the systems.

Mayor also reported getting sidewalk audit results together and will be working with council and residents to come up with a plan to resolve the issues. Further discussion on building permits.

Public Works: Dunnington reported attending a water conference in Okoboji. Shared with council the potential for future changes in regulations. Discussed issues with lift station they’ve been having. Asked for council opinions on renting a stump grinder. Marie Farrell suggested educating the public on drinking water problem and things they could do to help. Baltushis asked about tree trimming at the community garden. Saunders asked about Tara Way bathroom stalls.

Attorney: Metcalf explained to the council that the case of McNaughton/Chartier has been moved to further review by the Supreme Court.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the minutes of the August 11, 2021 regular city council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Clerk to look into the YTD amounts on the payment distribution report. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve September disbursements, August claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Community Center/CH/Maint Building: Discussion on bid process and timeline. Pedersen suggested holding a special meeting to approve the plans and specs for the building so the request for bids can go out. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to hold a special council meeting on September 22 at 7pm in the Friendship Center. Motion carried with a 4-1 vote, with Baltushis voting nay.

Trick-or-Treating: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to set trick-or-treating for 2021 on October 31st from 6pm-8pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Special Events Permit: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the special event permit for the Lawton-Bronson Homecoming events on September 24, 2021. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Snow Plowing: Discussion on upcoming winter weather equipment and procedures.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 6:55pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues August 2021

APEX CROP SERVICES LLC WEED KILLER $170.48

BOMGAARS SHOP SUPPLIES $154.70

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC YEARLY LEASE ON BALLFIELDS $2,475.00

CITY OF LAWTON JULY FIRE UTILITIES $41.64

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $692.30

CONSTRUCTION SAFETY PROD. FIRE RACK HANDLE $84.13

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $2,949.91

FELD FIRE NEW GEAR $1,015.55

GILL HAULING, INC. JULY GARBAGE $6,078.45

HY-VEE COUNTY TOWNHALL REFRESHMENTS $106.31

I&S GROUP WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS $565.50

IA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES PERMIT FEE $210.00

IA LEAGUE OF CITIES LEAGUE ANNUAL CONFERENCE $100.00

ICAP LITIGATION EXPENSE $52.20

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $10.80

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. FALL CONFERENCE – JUSTIN $160.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,919.48

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

KC ENGINEERING, P.C. CH/MNT/CC ENGINEERING #1 $7,000.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $137.50

LP GILL 1st Qtr Landfill Fee $4,676.20

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER WATER $36.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY TARA WAY FIXTURES & TOILETS $1,712.39

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,789.49

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY FOR SWEEPER $135.08

RON & JUDY FIXSEL REIMBURSE SHELTER RENT $25.00

SANITATION PRODUCTS INC. SWEEPER BRUSH $183.63

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY OFFICE SUPPLIES $59.23

THE RECORD JULY PUBLICATIONS $244.16

TREASURER STATE IOWA July WET payment $1,037.00

TRICIA JERNBERG HOTEL, MEALS, MILEAGE 332 @.56 $802.42

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,601.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE August Telephone & Internet $382.80

Claims Total by Fund: General $27,401.98, Fire $1,413.97, Road Use Tax $1,839.42, Water $7,524.92, Sewer $1,608.58

Revenue Total by Fund: General $11,916.53, Fire $156.41, Road Use Tax $8,435.76, LOST $11,677.95, American Rescue Plan $73,021.60, Water $17,789.23, Sewer $12,049.15

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021