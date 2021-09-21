Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — September 13, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

• Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, Schram and six guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:02 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – a parent addressed the board regarding the free breakfast and lunches and was wondering if Kindergarten snacks were included in that. After further research it was determined that snacks are not included in the free meals provided.

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General: $117,530.04; Management $41,078.46; Infrastructure $18,954.94; PPEL $20,525.83; Activity $14,471.18; Hot Lunch $ 28,020.02; Extra & Hourly Pay $42,422.34.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve contracts for Sheila Lansink (Anthon cook) and Jen Kerns (MS cheerleading), and to increase the contract for Dina Mitchel to .6 FTE. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2021-2022

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the fundraising activities as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointments:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – Dale Wimmer

2. County Conference Board Representative: Monona – Karen Kennedy; Woodbury – Jeremy Schram

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action/504 – Jackie Fonley

President Wimmer made the above appointments.

D. Review and Revision of Board Policy 803.2

Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the changes in policy 803.2. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Sale of District School Bus

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to designate authority to Chuck Porter and Mr. Thelander to begin the process of selling two used buses that we no longer use. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Facilities Expenditure for Additional Heating Unit for Anthon Building

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the purchase of one additional heating unit for the

Anthon building from Lakeport. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items – discussion was held on the items below

A. School Board Convention

B. MVAO Mission and Vision Statement

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2021-2022

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 11, 2021 – Anthon at 7:00 PM

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:42 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 23, 2021