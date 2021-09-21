Public Notice of Storm Water Discharge

Schmillen Construction, Inc. plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit #3 “Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity From Asphalt Plants, Concrete Batch Plants, Rock Crushing Plants, And Construction Sand And Gravel Facilities”.

The storm water discharge will be from concrete recycling located at NE¼ 18 Floyd Twp T88N – R46W Woodbury County.

Storm water will be discharged from one point source and will be discharged to the following streams: unnamed tributary to the Elliot Creek.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department. Published in The Record on September 23, 2021.

