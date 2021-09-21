Probate — Bette (Betty) J. McGuire

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTE J. MCGUIRE, a/k/a BETTY J. MCGUIRE, Deceased.

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of BETTE J. MCGUIRE, a/k/a BETTY J. MCGUIRE, Deceased, who died on or about August 24, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2021, the last will and testament of Bette J. McGuire, a/k/a Betty J. McGuire, deceased, bearing date of July 9, 2019, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Robin T. Rockey was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 3, 2021.

Robin T. Rockey

Executor of the Estate

309 Barnard St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Executor

PO Box AC

423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

September 23, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Thursday, September 23, 2021