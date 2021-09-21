Raimer Lee Wilson, age 51, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service was held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Minister Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal Services will be at a later date. No Visitation will be held.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Raimer Lee Wilson, the son of Stephen F. and Susan J. (Diamond) Wilson, was born on December 8, 1969, in Sioux City, Iowa. He passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 51. He grew up in the Correctionville, Iowa, area graduating from Eastwood High School with the class of 1988 then attended the University of Northern Iowa. Lee settled into his career as a computer engineer tech for IBP/Tyson Foods, a job he truly loved.

Lee married his wife, Elena in November 2005 and was blessed with a son, Roman and a daughter, Jane.

Lee was a humorous, loving and kind son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was one of a kind, and was able to do anything he put his mind to.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Elena, son Roman and daughter Jane; parents Steve and Susan Wilson of Correctionville, IA; brother Jeff (Carmen) Wilson of Pierson, IA; sister Stacey (Cary) Bahrke of Correctionville, IA; sister Stephanie (TJ) Klaschen of Anthon, IA; sister Kelly (Devin) Wooden of Oklahoma; and his many nieces and nephews; grandfather Ralph Diamond of Anthon, IA; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Delores (Kollbaum) Diamond; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Grace Wilson; and father-in-law, Ivan Proshchenko.