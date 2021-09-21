Royce Brown

Royce E. Brown, 90, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rohde Funeral Home. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley.

Visitation will be Friday, September 24 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home with the family present during this time.