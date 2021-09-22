This Week’s Local Obituaries By Editor | September 22, 2021 | 0 Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 of The Record. You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below: Donna Lieber Patricia Washburn Raimer Lee Wilson Gary “Einer” Suentjens Royce Brown Gordon Jepsen Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 11, 12 & 13 — Homecoming News & Photos September 22, 2021 | 2 Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Roasted Tomatoes September 22, 2021 | No Comments » Page One — Brownlee’s New Mural Brightens Up Moville September 15, 2021 | No Comments »