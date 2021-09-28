Probate — Marlin Groth

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARLIN L. GROTH, DECEASED.

CASE NO. ESPR056301

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marlin L. Groth, Deceased, who died on or about May 11, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on September 20, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Marlin L. Groth, deceased, bearing date of December 2, 2010, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kathi A. Groth was appointed Executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 20, 2021.

Kathi A. Groth, Executor of Estate

1762 Garner Ave.

Moville, IA 51039

Patrick Phipps, ICIS#: AT0006243

Attorney for Executor

240 Main St.

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

October 7, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021