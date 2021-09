River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — September 20, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

09/20/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

Tammy Porter, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

A. Return to Learn Plan

My recommendation is to continue what we decided at the last meeting. This is to continue to have masks as a personal choice, during the school day or any events that take place on school grounds.

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Tammy Porter

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Transportation Request

I would recommend denying the request for a Galva-Holstein bus to travel 1 1/2 miles into the River Valley CSD because there is no reciprocity involved.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Tammy Porter

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Select Legislative Priorities for IASB

My Recommendations: Preschool Mental Health Teacher Recruitment and Licensure Supplemental State Aid Unfunded Mandates

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Appoint District Representative for IASB Delegate Assembly

No board members will be attending.

Motion made by: Tammy Porter

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Lease Agreement River Valley CSD and City of Correctionville

Table Lease Agreement, waiting for correspondence from City of Correctionville.

G. Amend agenda: Teacher incentive plan 20 year plus addition

To amend the Longevity Incentive Plan for Teachers to add in the first year of the implementation of this policy, the longevity incentive will include those teachers with 20+ years of experience, with the district, on the 20th year incentive level.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting adjourned at 7:40 pm. Tentative next meeting scheduled for 10/18/21 at 6:30 pm.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

SEPTEMBER BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 587.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Endust For Electronics LCD & Plasma Clean 398.93

ANC DBA LONG LINES SEPT. PHONE BILL 356.64

APPLIED EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS AES Digital Curriculum 599.00

BALDWIN, LORI AUGUST MILEAGE BETWEEN C’VILLE & WASHTA 53.76

BEELNER SERVICE INC. VALVE & PARTS 311.50

BOMGAARS STRAINER 25.95

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. tech support 595.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV chain saw 324.90

CENGAGE LEARNING TRANSP & HANDLING 338.80

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

COLE PAPER PROCESSING FEE 676.14

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA Membership Dues 25.00

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS SHIPPING 18.84

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 4” x 3/8” roller cover 1,357.85

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING C’VILLE – SALT/PUMP RENTAL 82.30

CYBRSCHOOL LLC CREDIT RECOVERY PROGRAM 3,000.00

DOLLAR GENERAL AA battery 13.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE ANNUAL FEE 2,000.00

EAGLE RIDGE CORPORATE SERVICES INC. PLAN DOCUMENTS & ONE-TIME SET UP FEE 711.00

FRONTIER AUGUST HS TELEPHONE 385.15

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT Shipping charges 87.55

HEGGERTY shipping 345.56

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL Sany+1 gal lotion hand soap 653.20

IOWA BANDMASTERS ASSOCIATION INC. Dues for membership in IBA 75.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK AUG INTERNET 359.65

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS ISASP 2020-2021 – MATH AMOUNT INCORRECT 80.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC LABOR STAGE LIGHTS & BROKEN NEUTRAL WIRE 470.24

JCL SOLUTIONS squeegee blades neoprene/6mm kit 30” 97.64

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 480 GALLONS @ 1.35 FOR LOCKER ROOM 648.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOHNSON, LINDA Tax 10.70

JOURNEYED.COM ADOBE LICENSES 2,425.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. COPPER CORE SPARK PLUG 409.04

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD 1ST QTR SHARE SUPT. 23,366.73

KISTENMACHER, JONAH MILEAGE BETWEEN WASHTA & C’VILLE 6.72

KOURTNEY MILLER REIMBURSEMENT – IND ARTS CERTIFICATION 1,260.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL 267.95

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. 410A FREON 185.90

NASCO 1 gray paint 14.25

NEW COOP AUGUST DIESEL 574.33

NOAH PHILLIPS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PARROTT, NANCY apples & cream cheese for class 28.18

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY 361 GAL @ $2.45 884.45

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL LEASE OF POSTAGE MACHINE 158.64

RADIO TIME BILLING 2021 RADIO ADV 311.00

REALITYWORKS SHAKEN BABY SIMULATOR 996.45

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 72.00

RICKS COMPUTERS Chromebook Protective Covers 8,548.30

SAVVAS 7TH GRADE MY PERSPECTIVES 5,629.40

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Sticky notes 840.94

SIOUX CITY MERCY MEDICAL CLINIC – PP SCHOOL BUS PHYSICAL FOR COLE COBB 127.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES & MAT’L 1,169.37

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Undated AT-A-GLANCE 24”H x 36”W Wall Cal 118.18

STEVENSON HARDWARE KEY MADE 2.99

WALMART picked up items for PO 8017 201.24

WEST MUSIC see attached list 389.18

Fund Total: 62,811.38

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 19,883.00

Fund Total: 19,883.00

Checking Account Total: 82,694.38

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ANDERSON’S Shipping & Handling 434.59

CHESTERMAN COMPANY VB CONCESSION 711.37

FRAHM, ERIN CHEERLEADING SUPPLIES FOR HOMECOMING 47.46

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. IGCA Membership fee 75.00

KACIE MAMMEN Refunding Kacie’s payment for Karen Mamm 85.00

KOURTNEY MILLER plfe pur df 134.32

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 476.35

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB CONCESSION STAND FB VS. RSM 9-4-21 151.20

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. 2022 YEARBOOK – FIRST DEPOSIT 2,296.02

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL Golf meet fee 40.00

Fund Total: 4,451.31

Checking Account Total: 4,451.31

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE & COLOR

COPIES 2,418.43

RICKS COMPUTERS Staff Laptops 2,793.00

Fund Total: 5,211.43

Checking Account Total: 5,211.43

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CAMBROOKE SFP 166.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SFP 1,047.03

DOLLAR GENERAL bread 34.20

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) LABOR – SERVICE 269.50

HUSSMAN SERVICES CORP KITCHEN FREEZER RUNNING WARM ADDED FRE 2,108.68

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. SFP 18,986.26

MATHERS, MARLO Gallon Member’s Mark Ranch Dressing/Dip 19.88

ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBERS GREASE TRAP NEEDED CLEANING OUT 447.00

Fund Total: 23,078.95

Checking Account Total: 23,078.95

SEPTEMBER ADDITIONAL BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AFLAC AFL 112.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Pencil Assortment – 7.5 inches Assorted 49.94

COLE PAPER processing fee 619.40

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS freight charge 81.79

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER & SEWER – SHOP BLDG 149.47

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC test tube brushes, 3/4”x3 1/2” 19.30

FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES Elem book order 387.41

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT Shipping charges 138.74

HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN CSD PLC Conference 900.00

HEIMAN INC FIRE EXTINGUISHER INSPECTION – ELEM 620.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP MILEAGE 460.34

IOWA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS 2021 FALL CONFERENCE EVANS 190.00

JCL SOLUTIONS SHIPPING/HANDLING 3,553.56

KOURTNEY MILLER REIMBURSEMENT – IND ARTS CERTIFICATION 1,335.45

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC IDATP TEST KITS (BUS DRIVERS) 42.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – C’VILLE 16,351.83

NASCO SHIPPING 766.44

PAPER CORPORATION 1 PINK & 1 TAN 67 LB VELLUM BRISTOL, 8.5 4,199.18

QUAVERED, INC Curriculum for Gen Music 840.00

REALITYWORKS SUPPLIES 69.90

REALLY GOOD STUFF Postage & processing 42.94

SANITARY SERVICES AUGUST GARBAGE PU – WASHTA 551.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY pencil top erasers 128.62

STRATTON, CASEY CPR CLASS – PRESCHOOL 462.00

SUBSCRIPTION SERV OF AMERICA Elem mags 279.92

TOWNE, TYLER REIMBURSEMENT FOR VFW SCHOLARSHIP 300.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL AUGUST PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 150.00

USGAMES FREIGHT 232.79

Fund Total: 33,034.72

Checking Account Total: 33,034.72

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ALFORD, BEN FB OFFICIALS VS REMSEN ST MARY’S 110.00

BRETT SANOW FB OFFICIAL 9-17-21 VS AR-WE-VA 110.00

CALEB LUBBERS FB OFFICIALS VS REMSEN ST MARY’S.. 0.00

CARNEY, DAVID OFFICIALS FB VS REMSEN ST MARY’S.. 0.00

COWLEY, JASON Umpire assigner for softball 150.00

DECKER SPORTING GOODS freight 58.50

DOLIESLAGER, TERRY FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 0.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON FB UMPIRES FOR 8-27-21 VS BOYER VALLEY 110.00

GREER, MATT FB UMPIRE FOR 8-27-21 VS BOYER VALLEY 110.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Louisville XENO Bat 449.95

IHSSA 9th Grade Speech Membership 75.00

JOSH TAYLOR FB UMPIRE FOR 8-27-21 VS BOYER VALLEY 110.00

KAMERMAN, BRANDON FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 110.00

KAMERMAN, LANE FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 110.00

KAMERMAN, LANE FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 110.00

KELL, DAN FB OFFICIALS VS REMSEN ST MARY’S 110.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC HOMECOMING T-SHIRTS 2,109.00

KOHN, ANGIE VB OFFICIAL FOR 8-31-22 VS SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 110.00

KOHN, JEFF VB OFFICIAL FOR 8-31-21 VS SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 110.00

OTTO, JUSTIN FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 110.00

PORTER, TAMMY CLASS ‘21 CONCESSIONS 224.80

SCHULTE, LEROY FB OFFICIALS VS REMSEN ST MARY’S 110.00

SCOTT PIERSMA FB UMPIRE FOR 8-27-21 VS BOYER VALLEY 110.00

STOWERS, RON FOOTBALL GAME 8-27-21 VS BOYER VALLEY 110.00

WIENER, ARNOLD FB OFFICIAL VS REMSEN ST MARY’S 9-3-21 110.00

ZALME, MARK FB OFFICIAL VS AR-WE-VA 9-17-21 110.00

Fund Total: 4,827.25

Checking Account Total: 4,827.25

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

REICH PAINT & DECORATING CO INC. STRIPING ELEMENTARY PARKING LOT 4,007.00

Fund Total: 4,007.00

Checking Account Total: 4,007.00

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ANDRESEN, EVAN Nora Andresen lunch account reimburse 24.35

ARGUETA, OSCAR Oliver Argueta lunch account reimburse 17.90

BAGENSTOS, WADE Tregg Bagenstos lunch account reimbursement 71.60

CLAYTON RIEDELL Finn Riedell lunch account reimbursement 120.70

CONARD, TONYA reimburse for Charles Conard’s lunch 22.40

CRONIN, VALERIE Kyra Cronin lunch account reimburse 50.00

DALE FRIEDRICHSEN Caleb Friedrichsen lunch account reimburse 47.00

GUTTAU, CASANDRA Refund of Clarsie Simmons’ lunch account 21.60

HOOVER, KAYLEE Noah Peter-Schoen lunch account reimburse 7.90

NATHAN SILFIES Deacon Silfies lunch account reimburse 50.00

RYDGREN, ERIN Remini Bumann lunch account reimburse 14.75

SHEA, SONYA Thadius Owings lunch account reimburse 5.10

Fund Total: 453.30

Checking Account Total: 453.30

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021