Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — August 31, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/31/2021 – 08/31/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 gas bookmobile 114.45

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Solvents #329 46.28

Agriland FS Inc. tank rent 50.00

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Rope for playscape ent 89.14

Andersen, Maria 500306 PEO Training 27.43

Archive Supplies Inc. 99509 Paper for GIS plotter 152.88

AT&T Mobility Telephone 63.37

Barnes & Noble books 327.43

Barry Motor Co. Parts #93.. 114.43

Bean***, Derek 105318 cell phone allowance 300.00

Bertram, Mary 500462 PEO Training 26.64

Best Western University 101674 Lodging for Nahra 283.66

Blenderman, Claudia 105039 PEO Training 29.11

Bob Barker Co. 21770 Resident clothing 2,195.12

Bomgaars 27646 Solar salt for water 2,501.06

Brady**, Danielle 100049 Jury Duty Mileage Reimburse 6.15

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage reimbursement 8.96

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 HVAC repair – replaced 957.50

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103 476.59

Cardis Mfg. Co. 41396 Repair black chain line 200.00

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 121.57

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 mileage 272.78

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 2,189.81

Cole, Frances 101226 PEO Training 20.00

Collins, Patricia A 100482 PEO Training 26.98

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 585.00

Connections Area 104032 Meals on Wheels 1st QTR 3,190.00

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts & Labor #406 5,807.10

Cott Systems Inc. 104074 Monthly hosted online 275.00

Coulson, Darlene J 99597 PEO Training 25.38

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Monthly maintenance 51.04

Craft, Linda J 103797 PEO Training 29.86

Craig, Joanne 500377 PEO Training 28.21

Craig, Karen E 103113 PEO Training 27.62

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance: Buildings 37.00

Danbury Review 62875 help wanted ad 8.00

Degroot, Julie 105030 PEO Training 30.08

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,829.21

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 bath tissue hand soap 65.92

Eickholt, Marilyn 105638 PEO Training 25.71

Engel, Linda PEO Training 24.63

Erickson, Tyler Mileage 221.76

Evans, Maurice C 101840 PEO Training 32.21

Fedex 81003 Postage 21.62

Fondoulakis, Nichol 105740 PEO Training 22.24

Forest Ridge Youth 104539 Shelter 1,212.90

Four Oaks Family Shelter.. 606.45

Fremont Tire Co (Hwy 86756) Tires (4)-JD 1550 mower 265.02

Frontier Communications 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 256.01

Geary, Jason 103093 PEO Training 30.98

Global Equipment Co 99733 Office furniture 2,079.78

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 22.00

GR Lindblade 100854 Office Supplies 50.00

Hagan Paint & Body 500683 Parts #101 189.00

Hamann, Julie mileage 19.20

Hancock, Constance 102337 PEO Training 28.55

Healy Welding 101752 Parts & Labor #405 228.18

Hebert, Teresa 500330 PEO Training 22.80

Hodges, Shirley J. 102344 PEO Training 24.82

Holder, Ruth PEO Training 28.10

Home Depot Pro 105875 Lumber for new office 38.48

Hopkins, James 105390 PEO Training 26.72

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,038.40

Iowa Department 500404 1,000 pieces of County 142.45

Iowa State Cnty Tre 166196 ISCTA 2021 May Conference 250.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) Portable AC 1,379.13

Kay, Alvin V PEO Training 30.12

Kuhn, Michael 500186 PEO Training 29.22

Lane, Lorne Dean 103117 PEO Training 26.27

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Danbury phone internet 61.31

Lutheran Services Inc. 100557 Miechv 14,705.40

Lyons, Vicki PEO Training 25.30

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 515.32

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,168.99

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control Glen Ellen 36,678.50

McDevitt, David 500412 PEO Training 27.65

McLarty, Debra 105075 PEO Training 26.98

McTaggart, Michael 104411 PEO Training 31.88

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage reimbursement 40.32

Menards 199721 Shop & cabin supplies 407.64

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-Employment Physical 294.50

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport for D Wik 250.00

MFASCO Health & Safety 103996 First Aid Kits 470.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric 1,901.81

Moore, Dennis 105190 PEO Training 26.98

Moville, City of rent 16,232.09

Moville Record 167400 help wanted ad 21.00

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 66.99

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 360.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 replace battery charge 490.82

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage reimbursement 6.72

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage reimbursement 19.04

Parks, Shirley 104994 PEO Training 26.98

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 5,393.68

Penworthy Company 184545 books 482.87

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 19,234.83

Postmaster (Pierson 500685) PO box rent #212 Pierson 44.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 Boiler repair 1,760.71

Rueter & Zenor Co. 105806 Filters #524 79.80

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gas & Fuel 479.88

Schroder, Lorraine 100398 PEO Training 28.66

Security National Bank 208797 Aug CC Stmnt 12,946.02

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Lettering for building 170.00

Silfies***, Nathan 105079 cell phone allowance 300.00

Sioux City Foundry 228200 Blades/Bolts #524 324.50

Sioux City Journal 102790 LGL#34532 37.90

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 48,636.78

Sparklight 952 Cable 314.60

Sprague, Julie 500327 PEO Training 27.88

Stan Houston Equipment Drywall screwgun/screw 320.05

Standard Insurance September STD, LTD & L 13,444.42

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 740.86

Steck, Brandi 500350 PEO Training 26.87

Steemken, Gary 105188 PEO Training 22.80

Stein, Patricia 500337 PEO Training 28.10

Storm, Richard J 224437 PEO Training 34.08

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 1,801.80

The Sign Shop 105846 DNR ATV Decals 1,000.00

Thompson, Carolyn 105043 PEO Training 22.58

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts & Labor #927 1,717.55

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street development 1,750.00

Transource Oil #99 105.74

VSP Vision Service September 2021 Vision 1,320.32

Wall of Fame 102557 Staff uniforms 30.36

Warrior Hotel Limit 500628 District Health Employ 1,884.37

Weeks, Mindi mileage 3.92

Weinberg, Renee G. 102017 PEO Training 25.60

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 78,057.65

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 office equipment repair 203.29

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 3,125.71

Will, Vicki PEO Training 28.10

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 COPY PAPER 300.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 0002-41-1200-000-44000 212.00

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage reimbursement 19.04

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Generator air filter 245.08

———————————————–

Grand Total: 310,807.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021