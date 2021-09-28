Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 14, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/14/2021 – 09/14/2021

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Parts & Labor #505 2,610.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 391.60

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 165.03

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 96,513.69

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 155.68

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 128.62

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030248 2,000.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 249.85

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Res 2,227.36

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bauerly, Cristi G 99529 Transcirpt of Jury Tri 298.50

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 50.00

Best Western University 101674 Lodging – Ryan (PE test).. 90.43

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 213.06

Bomgaars 27646 Environ Program Supplies 257.90

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Curaplex Burn Sheets 606.80

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Airfare to National He 465.30

CW Suter & Son Inc. 86382 Compressor 3 Service 342.25

Canon Financial Serv 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 Materials to repair roo 30.00

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 40.00

Central IA Distribut 44891 Janitorial Supplies 47.00

Centurylink Telephone 155.18

Certified Testing 500526 Jail Project – Site Pr 590.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 1,094.10

Chesterman CO Water 504.15

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage 104.00

Cincinnati Insurance Account # 1000125111 1,517.00

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Maintenance, Insect 644.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Random Selections 140.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform SP21 205.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 1,288.93

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 7,478.51

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 357.00

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 71.75

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Filters #510 924.58

Correctionville Bldg. 61849 fence materials 311.80

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 10,790.41

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional services 77.86

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,597.08

Dennis Supply Filters 279.64

Dirks*** Allison E Mileage 124.04

Douglas Cnty Clerk 70072 Austin Lundy Certified 4.50

Downs***, Sasha 500623 Mileage – 54.4 Miles 30.46

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 317.32

Echo Group 101509 Panduit CAT6 for new 53.65

Electronic Engineer Maintenance; Radio Equip 319.30

ETR Associates 89902 Pamphlets 423.40

Fedex 81003 Metering Contract/Post 9.03

FiberComm 99390 Clerk of Court 4,405.73

Finish Line 102297 EMA Truck Fuel Aug2021 259.21

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Gas and Repairs 26,940.25

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 583.37

FSU Center for Prev 98151 Baby’s 1st Year Handout 2,700.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage service AU21 923.95

Glaxosmithkline (98612) Med/Lab Supplies 377.90

Godberson-Smith Const 100714 L-B(M66)–73-97 4,000.00

Gopher 500014 Resistance Bands IDPH 111.94

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark Printers 915.82

Granicus 500686 Website Design Milestone 6,200.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Airfare to Healthcare 726.66

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 K9 Vehicle Parts 7,133.05

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 6.16

Hausmann Construct 500656 Jail Project – Construct 108,965.00

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 498.20

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 350.31

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 Steamer repair 203.15

Home Depot Pro Grinder 125.75

Hornick, City of Water 74.02

Hundertmark 114771 Filter 71.80

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 35.00

Hy-Vee Inc. BOH Meeting 60.00

IACCVSO 101959 Kuhlmann, Downs & Mans 230.00

Idexx Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 3,505.94

Innovational Water Hydronic management pr 1,194.75

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,468.86

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 75.00

Iowa Environmental 327198 IBremer IEHA Fall Trail 50.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 625.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,027.00

Iowa Prison Ind Signs 1,650.00

Iowa Public Health 104709 Agency Member Renewal 350.00

ISAA ISAC SCHOOL 975.00

ISAC Iowa State Assoc. 213063 SEAT Con’t Educ-Steve.. 100.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #35 5,941.96

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 592.70

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Parts #40 122.41

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Transcript Trial Landr 32.50

Jost, Michael 500688 Demo Clorox Total 360 800.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts & Filters 607.97

Kaeser & Blair Inc 98711 Yoga Mats Move Your Way 3,194.81

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 Mc/R Matters 2,215.75

Krulish-Mielke, Ang 500689 Resistance Training 250.00

Kuhlmann***, Loni 500552 Mileage – 56.60 Miles 68.90

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 3,224.75

Lein Law Enforcement 270266 School 200.00

Leroy Hanson Co. 142030 Stress Massager 1,490.00

Lowes Companies Inc. 100074 Materials for new office 300.44

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 10,892.22

Lyman-Richey Sand & 500690 Beach sand-30.89 ton 868.01

Mail House 148553 DH Mail Service 1,975.16

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Mason, Victoria 500629 MH Consultation JL21 220.00

Menards 199721 Shop and Nature Calls 58.52

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 August Wellness Appoint 3,711.62

Mid American Energy 159813 WIT Tower utilities 1,365.68

Midwest Alarm Co. Inc. 102416 Alarm monitoring SP21 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #301 105.74

Miller***, Megan Mileage 19.60

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH027119 240.00

Moreno***, Katherin 98484 Commission Meeting 31.16

Moville, City of Water 19.00

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,654.70

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #519 500.62

National Toxicology 103416 Lab Testing 46.00

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 659.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 Pump repair 533.61

Nutrien Ag Solution 105686 Maintenance; Buildings 63.16

Obrien County Publi 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 396.51

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 18.48

Office Elements 100254 Envelopes & post it notes 32.87

One Office Solution 104853 supplies 1,301.01

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Brake hose & fluid-’12 27.98

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #417 50.00

Pathology Medical Serv 1859 CLIA Laboratory Direct 125.00

Patterson Dental Supply 98545 Med/Lab Supplies 26.05

Pierson, City of Water 48.80

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #503 21.06

Presto-X Inc Pest Control 125.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 1,056.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 688.98

Robinson, John 101642 August 2021 DMR 70.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear drain line 185.00

Schneider Corporation 101237 BEACON MAPPING 2,445.00

Security National Bank 208800 Safe deposit box 353.90

Security National Bank Credit card 1803 AU21 3,697.15

Sedgwick Talley Abst 331400 Lien Search – Public 300.00

Sharps Compliance 500502 Excess Weight Charge 12.45

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 EOC Team Windows 84.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 158.40

Sioux City Journal 102790 Job Posting 2,040.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 62,194.88

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,806.65

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 1,267.34

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 11.40

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 44.24

Sparklight 952 Cable 322.88

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 shipping 175.40

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 39.98

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 823.50

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #306 329.60

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 8,978.60

The Seed Shed 104625 Seed & Fertilizers 112.50

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 3,196.36

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Filters #526 253.50

Transource 105522 Parts & Labor #420 1,961.01

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Fleet Car Wash 112.50

US Bank (STL-MO) August 2021 Statement 2,556.16

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Rea.. 800.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 VCS 10,858.00

Veteran Information 103058 VIS Books & Newsletter 116.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 77,233.50

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent July and August 7,333.42

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 475.33

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 594.42

Wigman Co 250300 Toilet bowl and hardware 160.67

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer Owego drainage taxes 2 7,761.44

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Zahnley***, Dawn Mileage 32.37

Ziegler Inc 274129 Generator maint contract 10,002.22

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 105.41

———————————————–

Grand Total: 582,595.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021