Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 31, 2021

AUGUST 31, 2021

THIRTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried on roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried on roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried on roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for August 31, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 24, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $229,835.46. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Jason Weber, 105 Thomas St, Danbury, IA, to the City of Danbury council, previously held by Sue Ham, until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Mona Kirchgatter, 310 E Randolph St., Anthon, IA, to the City of Anthon council, previously held by Jerry Boggs, until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Cara Newman, Senior Clerk, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-06-2021, $24.63/hour, 10%=$2.33/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 4/Step 4 to Grade 4/Step 5.; the appointment of Alec Sanchez, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-07-21, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-30-21. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; the separation of Jesse Lieber, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 09-13-21. Resignation.; the appointment of Kimberly Greco, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-20-21, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-21-21. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; and the separation of Richard Bryce, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept, effective 10-05-21. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for F/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the Annual Fall Safety Day date and the financial impact. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive informational documents. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information on solar panel installation was presented by Trust Inc. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 8/23/21 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Steve & Michelle Bleil addition to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,336

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING STEVE & MICHELLE BLEIL ADDITION,

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING STEVE &

MICHELLE BLEIL ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 23RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2021, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS STEVE & MICHELLE BLEIL ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF THE SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF STEVE & MICHELLE BLEIL ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 31ST DAY AUGUST, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 8/23/21 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Shever Addition, a minor subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,337

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING SHEVER ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING

SHEVER ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR DID ON THE 23RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2021 FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS SHEVER ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOOBURY COUNTY, IOWA WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF AND WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF SHEVER ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS. WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 31 DAY OF AUGUST 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 8/23/21 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Cozy Creek Addition to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,338

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING COZY CREEK ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING THE PLAT OF COZY CREEK ADDITION

AN ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE REVIEWED AND APPROVED THE FINAL PLAT OF COZY CREEK ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AND WHEREAS APPROVAL OF THE FINAL PLAT OF COZY CREEK ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION. NOW, THEREFORE BE, AND IT IS, RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, THAT SAID FINAL PLAT OF COZY CREEK ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AS HERETO ATTACHED AND FORMING PART OF THIS RESOLUTION BE, AND THE SAME HEREBY IS, ACCEPTED AND APPROVED.

DATED AUGUST 31, 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig approve the contract for propane at $1.10 per gallon with New Cooperative, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the August 26, 2021 letter from CW Suter regarding use of local workforce for LEC project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Trisha Etringer, Sioux City, and Dave Bushaw, by phone, Sioux City, expressed concerns regarding the new jail and ARPA spending. Bill Burrows, by phone, Sioux City, addressed concerns regarding availability of Board meeting minutes.

Manape La Mere, Sioux City, expressed tribal concerns regarding the new jail and the need for surveys of the site.

Board concerns. The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 7, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021