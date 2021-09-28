Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 13, 2021

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, and De Witt; Radig and Wright were absent. Staff members present were Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The meeting was called to order.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

