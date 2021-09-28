| logout
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 13, 2021
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
SPECIAL MEETING OF THE
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, and De Witt; Radig and Wright were absent. Staff members present were Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The meeting was called to order.
Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on a roll-call vote.
Motion by Monson second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote.
The Board adjourned the meeting.
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 30, 2021