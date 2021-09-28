Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 14, 2021

SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

THIRTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, De Witt, and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for September 14, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 7, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $313,141.21. Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention’s August population report. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894720386012, 1423 Center St.

RESOLUTION #13,343

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The North Twenty-Five Feet (N 25 ft) of the East One-Half (E Ω) of Lot One (1), Block Thirty-eight (38), North Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1423 Center Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 28th Day of September, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 28th Day of September, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $140.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 14th Day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Won Hong Heffner, 205 S Alice St, parcel #894735108008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,344

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Won Hong Heffner, is the titleholder of property located at 205 S. Alice St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894735108008

EVERETT PARK N Ω LOT 14 & 15 EX TRI TCT NW COR & EX TCT TO CITY

WHEREAS, Won Hong Heffner is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 14th day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Frontier Communications. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the signing of the MOUs changing the floating holiday for AFSCME Courthouse and AFSCME Assistant County Attorneys bargaining units to December 23, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the moving of the 2021 floating holiday to December 23, 2012 for wage plan employees. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for clear and grub of Little Sioux Park gravel pit. The bids are as follows:

• West Branch Construction, Harlan, IA — $129,353.00

• Cockburn Enterprize, Anthon, IA — $166,000.00

• LA Carlson, Hinton, IA — $347,600.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids and refer them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for clear and grub of Little Sioux Park gravel pit to West Branch Construction for $129,353.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the Dissemination Agent Agreement in regard to filing requirement for the $8,820,000 General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvement Bonds, Series 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 21, 2021. Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021