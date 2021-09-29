Elnora Schuett

Elnora L. Schuett, 96, of Moville, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home in Moville.

A private visitation was held for the Todd family on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be held at a later date.

Elnora Lorraine Schuett was born July 16, 1925 in Muncie, Indiana to John William and Vivia Margarette (Armstrong) Barlow.

Elnora was married Glenn William Funk. To this union one daughter, Priscilla and two sons, Billy and Glen were born. The couple divorced. She was then married to Paul Henry Schuett.

Elnora was a member of Blessed Sacrament in Sioux City. She enjoyed playing BINGO, cards and dancing. She loved socializing, family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Lorraine Todd of Moville, IA; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Phillip Barlow of Brunswick, OH.

Elorna was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Glenn and her second husband, Paul; her sons, Billy Gene Funk and Glen Harrison Funk; a sister, Marylou Jindra; and a brother, John Barlow, Jr.