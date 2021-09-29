Gary “Enier” Seuntjens, age 76, of Danbury, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at his residence.

Gary “Enier” Seuntjens, the son of Andy and Ann (Reimer) Seuntjens, was born on October 11, 1944, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm North of Danbury, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from Danbury Catholic School.

After graduation, Enier enlisted in the Army National Guard. After completing basic training, he served his country and was honorably discharged. Upon returning home Enier commenced in farming with his father Andy and later took over the farming operation.

On August 17, 1991, Enier was united in marriage to Nancy Parker Ashley in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. The couple settled on the family farm North of Danbury where Enier has been a lifelong resident. He was also a faithful life member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, where he rarely missed a weekly church service.

Enier never knew a stranger and loved the art of conversation. Enier was a big Iowa Hawkeye fan and was always up for a good bet. He enjoyed his morning coffee with the Anthon crew, wintering in Palm Springs with Nancy, had a love of classic cars and old westerns (especially Gun Smoke), and treasured every moment of being called “Papa” by his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Seuntjens of Danbury, IA; step sons, Jason (Kelly) Ashley of New Prague, MN and Jarod Ashley of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Alexis, Carson and Jonah Ashley; sisters: Arlis (George) Powell of San Diego, CA, Judy (Paul) Wolterman of Danbury, IA and Jean (Mike) Barry of Danbury, IA; mother-in-law, Dorothy Parker of Anthon, IA; sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol (Al) Pierce of Spencer, IA, Charlotte (Steve) Walsh of Odebolt, IA, Lloyd (Jody) Parker of Anthon, IA, Frank Parker of Omaha, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Enier was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Ann Seuntjens; father-in-law, Wallace Parker; nieces, Marlys Wolterman and Cheryl (Wolterman) Mellott; and nephew, Alex Parker.