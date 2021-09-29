Jacqueline Kohn By Editor | September 29, 2021 | 0 Funeral services for Jacqueline E. Kohn, age 69, of Cushing will be held at a later date. Jackie passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the UnityPoint Health – Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Linda Hogrefe September 29, 2021 | No Comments » Neoma Zahnley September 29, 2021 | No Comments » Jo Anne Sparr September 29, 2021 | No Comments » Gary “Enier” Seuntjens September 29, 2021 | No Comments » Royce Brown September 29, 2021 | No Comments »