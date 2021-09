Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Bills

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,144.90

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BOLLIG, KIRK REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 163.99

BULK BOOKSTORE, THE SUPPLIES 199.70

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 31.11

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 733.43

CENTURYLINK PHONE 366.49

CHRISTENSEN, JESSICA REIMBURSEMENT 344.09

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 63.46

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 4,992.08

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR MEDICAID 1,416.68

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 1,535.65

DREY-PAULSEN, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 459.86

FALKER, MATT REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

FUNDERMANN, PAUL REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

GLOBAL GLASS REPAIRS 481.85

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 95.56

HB SERVICES SERVICE 450.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 1,480.29

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 738.95

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE ADMIN. FEES 550.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 50.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS TESTING 3,388.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,286.07

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 210.34

KENDALL HUNT SUPPLIES 593.36

LRI GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 1,468.35

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 277.20

MARSH, KERRY SUPPLIES 145.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 1.49

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 445.76

MERCY ONE PHYSICALS 254.00

MERCYONE ANTHON PHYSICALS 127.00

MID IOWA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT SUPPLIES 1,750.10

MITCHELL, DINA REIMBURSEMENT 53.00

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 65.60

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 2,750.18

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 200.23

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 193.32

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 26.95

PIONEER MANUFACTURING COMPANY SUPPLIES 570.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,158.48

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 435.77

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 161.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 7,415.95

SANDER, CALEB SERVICES 292.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,676.00

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 134.95

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 127.08

UHL, AMBER REIMBURSEMENT 223.55

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 70,978.15

UNITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES 2,358.43

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 253.31

VOCAL ARTISTS OF IOWA SUPPLIES 125.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 309.47

WINAIR SUPPLIES 451.20

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 14.36

Fund Total: 117,530.04

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 7,046.43

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND SETTLEMENT 5,000.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 24,909.75

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,122.28

Fund Total: 41,078.46

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 6,133.83

LANKINK TREE SERVICE SERVICES 680.00

PREMIER FURNITURE & EQUIPMENT, LLC EQUIPMENT 6,980.00

TIMECLOCK PLUS TIMECLOCK SOFTWARE 6,732.00

Fund Total: 20,525.83

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 75.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BERNARD, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

BLUM, TIM OFFICIAL 115.00

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 540.00

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 170.00

DARRINGTON, SHAWN OFFICIAL 115.00

DEMARQUE, CHRIS OFFICIAL 115.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 170.00

ENDZONECAMERA.COM CAMERA 14.00

ESTERLING, GREG OFFICIAL 115.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 374.40

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 3,684.75

HALVERSON, SCOTT OFFICIAL 115.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 330.00

HOBBIE, MATT OFFICIAL 115.00

IHSADA MEMBERSHIP 260.00

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC MEMBERSHIP 100.00

JOHNSON JIM OFFICIAL 115.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 2,466.74

KOENIGS, JOSH OFFICIAL 220.00

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 170.00

LASTINE, STEVE OFFICIAL 115.00

MAPLETON REC CONCESSIONS 840.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 170.00

MILLER, BRIA OFFICIAL 110.00

MONELL, JILL OFFICIAL 110.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TRAVEL 1,110.00

MURRAY, ANDREW OFFICIAL 115.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 27.00

NIEDERMEYER, PATTY OFFICIAL 220.00

OLSON, TOM OFFICIAL 115.00

PULLIUM, GREG OFFICIAL 115.00

REGAN, ANDY OFFICIAL 115.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 630.93

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 130.00

TOWNE, RENEE OFFICIAL 110.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 451.36

VOHS, JEFF OFFICIAL 115.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 75.00

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 302.00

Fund Total: 14,471.18

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS SUPPLIES 151.84

HILAND DAIRY SUPPLIES 1,304.53

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 13,103.40

MARTIN BROS. FOOD/SUPPLIES 12,381.20

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 17.30

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 369.00

UHL, AMBER REIMBURSEMENT 692.75

Fund Total: 28,020.02

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 958.33

BRAIN POP SUBSCRIPTION 405.00

EDCLUB INC. SUPPLIES 1,220.78

FELD FIRE SUPPLIES 1,736.00

FIRST EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT 7,000.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES SERVICES 300.00

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING SERVICES 632.50

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 1,612.72

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 943.02

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 3,415.59

WELTE ROCK HAULING SUPPLIES 731.00

Fund Total: 18,954.94

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021