Moville City Council Minutes/Claims — September 15, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer and Paul Malm are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the August Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed a fence permit application from Mike and Brenda Orlando of 415 N. 5th Street. Conolly motions to approve the application pending ensuring the owner confirms location of the lot line on which the fence will be constructed, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Mike Weaver, Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Michaela Petersen and Marissa Molland.

During Open Forum, Michaela Petersen expressed concerns about broken patches of sidewalk/trail and poorly illuminated spots along the walking trail, Main Street and Fair Street that pose difficulties for walkers during evening hours. She invites the council to walk these areas during the evening and to consider upgrades to the lighting and possible sidewalk repair.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Council will wait until Engineer Gernhart reviews potential costs before logistics of vacating North leg of Frontage Road can be discussed in detail. No action at this time.

Council considers Resolution 2021-28 setting dates for fall 2021 Open Burning to October 30 through November 14. Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council briefly discusses Ordinances for Golf Carts/ATV/UTVs on City Streets; no action taken.

Mayor Fisher presents recommendations on sidewalk improvement from a committee comprised of an outside group of individuals interested in betterment of Moville sidewalks. Discussion follows, but no action is taken at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn around 6:40 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries; meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUE

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 50,661.43

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 15,032.01

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 11,382.00

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 21,029.32

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 836.31

WATER TOTAL 29,939.57

SEWER TOTAL 21,192.81

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,481.15

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 151,554.60

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 8/19/2021- 9/16/2021

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 127.23

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 257.01

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 662.77

BAD CHECKS NSF CHECK RETURNED UTILY BILL 58.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS STREET SIGNS AND SUPPLIES 3,400.77

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 400.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 132.80

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 1,312.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 6,855.96

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 442.46

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PAPER SUPPLIES 759.39

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 271.61

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. MAIN STREET PATCH 309 MAIN 1,170.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,609.76

GLAZERS BAR SUPPLIES 202.60

GRAINGER BUILDING MAINTENANCE 1,130.67

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,299.68

HOTEL EXPENSE PAT SCHOOL OKOBOJI 169.40

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY STRAYS CATS/DOGS 37.00

IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY BILLING SW ACCESS 300.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 600.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 849.00

IPERS IPERS 5,769.55

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,236.00

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE AND FEE REIMBURSEMENT. 62.72

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE 20.16

MENARDS SUPPLIES 210.94

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 10,883.85

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM.89.25

MIDWEST WHEEL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 755.20

MOULTRIE MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NATIONWIDE SENIOR CENTER INSURANCE 2,564.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES 304.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 231.02

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 356.02

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 166.48

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 521.79

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 193.09

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,854.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 448.02

SOOLAND BOBCAT MINI EXCAVATOR RENTAL 2,700.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 59.75

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,363.00

STOREY KENWORTHY PRINTING CHECKS 250.14

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION H2O SERVICES EAST DR/WC SCHOOL 3,262.61

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 102.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,411.96

WEX BANK FUEL 2,178.57

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 778.18

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER ANNUAL TAXES MOTEL 20 LOT 6,096.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 76,818.86

Invoices: Paid 20,371.65

Invoices: Scheduled 56,447.21

Payroll Checks 26,259.18

==============

Report Total 103,078.04

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 8/19/2021 – 9/16/2021

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 67,035.79

110 ROAD USE TAX 13,908.95

200 DEBT SERVICE 0.00

600 WATER 12,252.27

610 SEWER 9,881.03

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 103,078.04

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021