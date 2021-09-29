Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Prepaid Checks — September 13, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

September 13, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on September 13, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present: Nelson, Reblitz, Cross, Thomsen, Lloyd, Steffen (8:09). Absent: Koele.

Visitors: Josh Wilkerson, Elizabeth Ross, Noah Hickman, Chet Verschoor, Jillian Leekly, Kayla Thomas, Cam Baird, Kelsey Schramm, Faith Lambert, Nicky Metcalf, Shyla Bremer, Olivia Duffy, Luke Paulsen, Karli Guthridge, and Aleks Crow

Agenda: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the revised June 14, 2021 and presented August 9, 2021 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve bills in the amounts of $77,979.97 from the General Fund, $498,282.12 from the PPEL Fund, $25,281.40 from the Management fund, $8,129.79 from the Activity Fund, and $15,590.14 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $25,557.38 from the General Fund, $62,518.50 from the PPEL Fund, $4,150.25 from the Activity Fund and $533.90 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Focus on Education: Mrs. Metcalf and Mr. Wilkerson presented information on Social Studies curriculum/standards.

Visitor Comments: none

Co-curricular:

• Mrs. Ross, Mr. Wilkerson and students: Olivia Duffy, Luke Paulsen and Aleks Crow presented info on future band trip. Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the out of state trip and necessary fundraising. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Mrs. Schramm and student, Cam Baird, presented info on the FFA national convention trip. Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the out of state trip and necessary fundraising. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Mrs. Metcalf – FAST data

• Mr. Glackin – ESSER expense update.

Policies/Procedures:

• None

• Notification of OE out of Bradley M. Rhoades to CAM Iowa Online Academy as notified by Christy Rhodes.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Update on VPPEL Loan Allocations/Expenses – Howrey

• Reviewed recommendations by the Buildings and Grounds Committee – Lloyd

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to table setting priorities. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to list Bus 97 on auction site govdeals.com for 2 months at a reserve of $500. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the MS Gym Remodel change order at a cost of up to $5700 to remove the terrazzo flooring and level. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to accept the resignations of Noah McWilliams, Asst. Baseball, Morgan Wright, MS Volleyball (end of 21-22 season), Mackensey Sexton, Asst. Softball, and Landie Willier, paraprofessional. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to offer contracts to Noah Hickman and Elizabeth Ross for musical and for Kim Lilly for Quiz Bowl. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer wrestling coaches: Adam McElrath, Jake Dennison, Jake Meehan, Brady Hannah, Jeff Klingensmith, Cody Davis, Skylar Sanford, and Ty Dennison. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the purchase of additional employee spots in the Extended Day Program as needed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the SIAC Committee members as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adopt the CSIP Goals as recommended by the SIAC Committee. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to table the Allowable Growth for Spec Ed Deficit until next board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Glackin reviewed the Return to Learn plan and new disclosure restrictions on COVID cases.

For the Good of the Cause: Howrey – Widmans will purchase and place a memorial bench in butterfly garden, reminder of IASB Convention and benefits of attending. Luke Persons requested weight room instructional posters be purchased – board member Thomsen will get cost to Mr. Glackin

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn at 9:48 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR SEPT. 2021

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. 74 FIRE ALARM DEVICES NOT WORKING 384.85

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 517.00

Beelner Service Inc. FIX FUEL PUMP DROP PIPE 260.00

SPRINKLER CONTROLLER/REPAIRS 962.00

SPRINKLER REPAIRS – FB FIELD 771.90

REPLACE SPRINKLER HEAD 99.00

REPAIR SPRINKLER SYSTEM 98.90

REPAIR SPRINKLER SYSTEM – SB FIELD 156.00

Vendor Total: 2,347.80

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO. DELIVER 15 TON WHITE ROCK 930.00

Cornhusker International REPAIR PARTS 181.52

CULLIGAN

SOFTENER AND SALT 107.20

SOFTENER AND SALT 69.20

Vendor Total: 176.40

Department of Administrative Services TSA ANNUAL ADMIN FEE 550.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame RETIREMENT AWARDS.. 54.00

Iowa School Finance Information WRITE2LEARN PROGRAM/TRAINING 4,510.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM ADDITIONAL TESTING FEE 105.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER HOSE/COUPLING 37.62

J & R Sod Inc. SOD AND DELIVERY 2,200.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 77.89

McGraw-Hill Companies

PSYCHOLOGY BOOKS 1,358.76

PSYCHOLOGY BOOKS 431.40

Vendor Total: 1,790.16

MEADOWS INC., THE CROSS-COUNTRY/20-21 & 21 INDOOR RANGE 2,700.00

MID-BELL MUSIC DRUM HEADS 120.13

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 4,357.19

MPIRE UNLIMITED NEW WATER FILTER FOR ICE MAKER 160.00

MTC MECHANICAL FAN MOTOR – OFFICE AREA 1,595.00

MOTOR/PULLEY/BELT 1,422.00

REPL 3 MOTORS/1 BELT 1,024.00

Vendor Total: 5,310.00

NWAEA NEWSLETTERS 864.01

NWAEA CLASS-RAPP/KEMPERS 70.00

Vendor Total: 934.01

RAMSEY EDUCATION HS COURSE 2,219.59

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 816.36

SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY LLC TEXTBOOKS 590.45

SCHOOL BUS SALES RADIATOR TANK/CAP/SENSOR 351.87

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY

ELEM. SUPPLIES 125.72

HS INST SUPPLIES 17.87

Vendor Total: 143.59

STATE CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS MAINT. SUPPLIES 561.28

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. WEIGHT ROOM OUTLET/BATHROOM BALLAST 262.50

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. SWITCHES, BLOWER ASSEMBLY 182.76

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES 20-21 44,086.00

Woodbury County Treasurer 519 FAIR ST – PROP TAXES 1,322.00

Fund Total: 77,979.97

Checking Account Total: 77,979.97

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ANGEL TRAX CAMERA FOR BUS AND INSTALLATION 3,068.96

ASTRO BUILDING INC. FINAL PAYMENT ON BUS BARN 15,390.00

ASTRO BUILDING INC. FINAL PAYMENT ON BUS BARN 15,390.00

Vendor Total: 30,780.00

FIRM FOUNDATION CONCRETE PARKING LOT 34,512.67

H2I GROUP MS GYM BLEACHERS AND INSTALL 49,561.00

MS GYM REMODEL 30,000.00

Vendor Total: 79,561.00

Healy Welding MS GYM – FABRICATE ROOF TRUSS SUPPORTS 137.50

LAKEPORT CONCRETE LLC BUS BARN SITE 21,250.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

MPIRE UNLIMITED ICE MAKER 4,200.00

MTC MECHANICAL KITCHEN A/C PROJECT 12,000.00

KITCHEN A/C PROJECT 7,010.00

HVAC PROJECT 194,177.15

HVAC PROJECT 70,207.85

Vendor Total: 283,395.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REMOVE MS SCOREBOARDS 150.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. LIGHTS/POLES/BASES IN PARKING LOT 19,860.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. INSTALL 6 LIGHTS/POLES/BASES PARK LOT 20,290.00

Vendor Total: 40,150.00

Fund Total: 498,282.12

Checking Account Total: 498,282.12

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance CYBER LIABILITY POLICY 21-22 1,908.90

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIP BREAK FIX 21-22 1ST QTR 11,686.25

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIP BREAK FIX INS 21-22 QTR 11,686.25

Vendor Total: 23,372.50

Fund Total: 25,281.40

Checking Account Total: 25,281.40

ACTIVITY FUND

American Pop Corn Co.

CASE SEED/OIL/2 BOX SALT 92.50

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 221.75

Vendor Total: 314.25

Bishop Heelan High School

VARSITY 200.00

JV ENTRY FEES 32.00

Vendor Total: 232.00

Boyden Hull CSD

VARSITY GIRLS 50.00

VARSITY BOYS 50.00

JV-6 54.00

Vendor Total: 154.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

NHS CONCESSIONS 428.97

JR CLASS CONCESSION 967.12

NHS CONCESS 49.44

CREDIT (195.43)

Vendor Total: 1,250.10

DANCE BY DESIGN LLC

CHOREOGRAPHY 900.00

MUSIC 200.00

TRAVEL 508.92

Vendor Total: 1,608.92

Galva Holstein Schools VB ENTRY FEE 95.00

Gilbert, Lisa REIMBURSE PANTS-FOUND 74.99

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS GAME BALLS 748.00

SWAPPER STICK 59.80

WRAPPING/FLEX TAPE 648.00

Tape scissors 27.00

Vendor Total: 1,482.80

IOWA CHEER COACHES 2021-2022 MEMBERSHIP 15.00

2021-22 MEMBERSHIP 15.00

2021-22 MEMBERSHIP 15.00

Vendor Total: 45.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY

SCRIMMAGE VESTS 157.00

MOUTHGUARDS 60.00

WRISTBAND PLAYBOOKS 140.00

Vendor Total: 357.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL ENTRY FEES (651.67)

ENTRY (1,035.00)

IATC MEMBERSHIP 25.00

ASPI FEES 129.00

ENTRY FEES 737.50

STARTER FEES 175.00

MEDALS/TROPHIES 98.25

DRAKE RELAYS FEE 55.65

ATHLETE STATE ROOMS 1,542.90

Vendor Total: 1,076.63

KREBER, KELLY FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Mr. Tunes Prom DJ 600.00

PICK, STEVE VB OFFICIAL 120.00

SCHMIDT, JOHN FB OFFICIAL 120.00

SWAY BASELINE CONCUSSION TESTS 269.10

TOWNE, RENEE VB OFFICIAL 120.00

WYNIA, BRADY FB OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 8,129.79

Checking Account Total: 8,129.79

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 107.66

FOOD 72.30

FOOD 128.74

Vendor Total: 308.70

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 560.73

FOOD 125.70

FOOD 209.50

FOOD 332.30

FOOD 83.72

Vendor Total: 1,311.95

GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP GASKET FOR STEAMER 384.78

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CREDIT FOOD (158.24)

FOOD 762.30

FOOD 1,630.54

FOOD 5,299.93

FOOD 229.94

FOOD 1,557.44

FOOD 54.60

FOOD 3,256.66

SUPPLIES 340.19

Vendor Total: 12,973.36

MTC MECHANICAL REPAIR DISH WASHER 491.00

PUTZE, ANGIE LUNCH CREDIT 120.35

Fund Total: 15,590.14

Checking Account Total: 15,590.14

P-CARD PAYMENT — AUGUST 2021 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 1,290.00

Description: ATH SUPPLIES

TROPHY REPAIR/PLATES 410.00

JERSEYS 880.00

Vendor ID: NASSP

Amount: 385.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP 21-22

Vendor ID NIELSEN KELLERMAN

Amount: 599.00

Description: WET BULB

Vendor ID: SCHAUT, HAYLEY

Amount: 566.25

Description: UNIFORMS

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 2,840.25

Batch Description: BMO-GENERAL FUND

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 104.01

Description: GAS-DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 30.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: ADOBE

Amount: 190.67

Description: LICENSE

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 3,224.31

Description: HS SUPPLIES

HS SUPPLIES 237.55 MS SUPPLIES 332.47

ELEM SUPPLIES 1,582.53

PK SUPPLIES 329.69

GUIDANCE SUPPLIES 135.65

GEN SUPPLIES/CLOROX WIPES 606.42

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 588.31

Description: CUPS/CLEANING SPRAY

CLEANING SPRAY 136.36

CUPS 451.95

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,774.13

Description: LAPTOPS/SUPPLIES

LAPTOP/IMAC 1,638.99

VOICE RECORDER 49.99

GENERAL SUPPLIES 85.15

Vendor ID: AMSTERDAM PRINTING & LITHO

Amount: 317.95

Description: STAFF CALENDARS

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 130.66

Description: EQUIPMENT RENTAL

Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY

Amount: 4.02

Description: KEYS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 12.62

Description: FIELD DRAG GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 46.82

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 26.81

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 57.97

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

Amount: 827.00

Description: GARBAGE BAGS

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 40.00

Description: FANS

Vendor ID: Fleet US LLC

Amount: 1,080.00

Description: PAINT

Vendor ID: FLINN SCIENTIFIC

Amount: 687.67

Description: MS SCIENCE LAB SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FREESTYLE PHOTOGRAPHIC SUPPLIES

Amount: 491.06

Description: ART SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY

Amount: 30.00

Description: HONOR BAND

Vendor ID HEGGERTY LITERACY

Amount: 67.99

Description:ELEM RESOURCE

Vendor ID: Home Depot, The

Amount: 367.35

Description: GARBAGE BAGS

Vendor ID: IASBO

Amount: 175.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP

Vendor ID: J&J Motors

Amount: 2,404.83

Description: VEHICLE SERVICE/REPAIR

SILVER 14 – BRAKES/SERVICE 899.39

SILVER 14 – 6 QTS. OIL 30.00

15- REPAIR LIGHT 38.48

15-2 – WIPER 12.65

FIELD GROOMER-REPAIR/FUEL PUMP 182.14

09 – EXHAUST TEMP SENSORS 294.40

14 – WIPERS 27.50

CREDIT (822.81)

11-SERVICE/FILTERS/INSPECTION 321.70

11 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

19-SERVICE/FILTERS/INSPECTION 175.08

19-18 QTS. OIL 63.00

15-SERVICE/FILTERS/INSPECTION 338.10

15 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

17-SERVICE/FILTERS/INSPECTION 308.52 17 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

13-SERVICE/FILTERS/INSPECTION 284.68

13-18 QTS. OIL 63.00

Vendor ID: LAKESHORE

Amount: 1,100.73

Description: ELEM SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Lone Star Percussion

Amount: 233.07

Description: INST. MUSIC SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 259.63

Description: GROUNDS MAINT.

Vendor ID: NETFLIX

Amount: 19.25

Description: SUBSCRIPTION

SUBSCRIPTION 17.99

SALES TAX 1.26

Vendor ID: PILOT

Amount: 32.39

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: PIONEER MANUFACTURING CO.

Amount: 555.95

Description: FIELD PAINT

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 60.00

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 573.59

Description: GEN SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Really Good Stuff, Inc

Amount: 103.96

Description: LIBRARY BAGS

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 3,485.23

Description: SUPPLIES

MS SUPPLIES 57.75

ELEM SUPPLIES 1,482.49

JOURNALS 1ST GR 692.33

ART SUPPLIES 111.94

HS SUPPLIES 748.03

MS SUPPLIES 189.25

ELEM SUPPLIES 203.44

Vendor ID: SCHOOLMATE

Amount: 585.00

Description STUDENT PLANNERS

Vendor ID: SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT STORE

Amount: 110.83

Description: PAINT

PAINT 103.58

SALES TAX 7.25

Vendor ID: STAPLES

Amount: 59.94

Description: TABS FOR NEWSLETTER

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 65.00

Description: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT

Vendor ID: Teacher’s Discovery

Amount: 34.89

Description: HS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 915.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 20.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: West Music

Amount: 81.35

Description: ELEMENTARY MUSIC SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 244.12

Description: PHONE

Batch 1099 Total: 1,579.85

Batch Total: 21,219.11

Report 1099 Total: 1,579.85

Report Total: 24,059.36

PREPAID — APPROVED SEPT. 2021

Checking Account: 1

Vendor: VERIZON WIRELESS

Check Total: 343.68

CELL PHONES 343.68

Vendor: Gill Hauling

Check Total: 100.00

GARBAGE DISPOSAL 100.00

Vendor: LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC

Check Total: 85.00

DRIVER PHYSICAL 85.00

Vendor: Rebecca Schultzen

Check Total: 100.00

TRAINING REIMBURSE 100.00

Vendor: Beth Maynes

Check Total: 38.16

REIMB SUPPLIES 38.16

Vendor: Nicole Metcalf

Check Total: 91.98

REIMB TV WALL MOUNT 91.98

Vendor: Elizabeth Ross

Check Total: 42.00

PHYSICAL REIMBURSE 42.00

Vendor: Kathrine Vondrak

Check Total: 325.75

REIMBURSE INST. SUPPLY-VONDRAK/COUNTRYMAN 325.75

Vendor: Christen Howrey

Check Total: 23.20

REIMBURSE POSTAGE PAID 23.20

Vendor: Persons Construction

Check Total: 3,188.50

PLUMBING REPAIR 572.50

REPAIRS & FLOORING 2,616.00

Total without Voids: 4,338.27

Checking Account: 2

Vendor: ASTRO BUILDING INC.

Check Total: 20,520.50

DELIVERY OF MATERIALS 20,520.50

Vendor: Murphy Company

Check Total: 33,198.00

MS GYM PROJECT 33,198.00

Vendor: CORNBELT CONCRETE

Check Total: 8,800.00

CONCRETE PAD/MOVE SHED 4,380.00

SERVICE ROAD 4,420.00

Total without Voids: 62,518.50

Checking Account: 6

Vendor: Western Valley Conference

Check Total: 950.00

WVC SB GATES 950.00

Vendor: DAN GRAU

Check Total: 90.00

FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: Nick Hytrek

Check Total: 90.00

FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: CHRISTOPHER KREBER

Check Total: 90.00

FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: JASON KREBER

Check Total: 90.00

FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Total without Voids: 1,310.00

Checking Account: 7

Vendor: ACE REFRIGERATION

Check Total: 533.90

WALK IN COOLER CHARGE 533.90

Total without Voids: 533.90

