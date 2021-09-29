Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 7, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/07/2021 – 09/07/2021

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 315.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Toshiba Copiers 478.10

ADP Screening 104672 August Background Check 96.00

Allied 100 LLC 102173 Office Supplies 49.78

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Owego pump parts 90.23

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 140.60

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Maint Contracts 1,183.32

B & B Cleaning Specialist 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #501 292.95

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 177.96

Bomgaars 27646 Engineering Equipment 65.92

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 Repair leaks in mop 1,695.00

Central IA Distribu 44891 Janitorial Supplies 172.00

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 381.02

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 1,336.20

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service AU21/L 1,122.71

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Clearinghouse Random.. 105.00

Clia Laboratory Pro 99401 Certificate Fee 180.00

Cockburn Enterprise 500007 RCB clean out 1897 Elk 1,500.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 968.67

Correctionville City of Water 12.83

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh Maint Contract 114.16

Country Tire And Serv 104222 Tire Repair #913 323.99

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,317.95

Document Depot & Destruction 100498 Shredding 392.00

Dorsey & Whitney 102138 Legal Fees GO County 45,000.00

Drury II***, James 891 Spring Conference James 175.23

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 199.42

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 58.91

Employee & Family Resources 105427 EAP 10,012.20

Encartele, Inc 105363 Annual Contract Fee 960.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.03

Garrett***, Willie 103945 Gas Reimb 38.84

Global Equipment Co 99733 Office furniture 1,084.85

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 Check valve 118.09

Hoffman, Rheane 103993 Transcript of hearing 94.50

Holland CSR RPR, Ka 104241 MHMH030116 hearing 5.50

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #40 535.27

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #201 1,417.03

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,189.16

Iowa Municipalities Installment 3- Work Co 29,092.00

ISAA 238143 ISAA 74th Annual School 650.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,651.10

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 1,041.00

Johnston Excavating 104961 Hauling of wood chips 330.00

Klemke***, Ian 500687 Safety boots 53.49

Kohl, Steven 100866 guardianship 251.10

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits 664.37

Mahon, Marcia L. 250327 Deposition 224.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 2,266.94

Master’s Touch LLC 500297 Tax Statements & Envel 8,640.64

Menards 199721 Shop supplies & small 237.11

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 40,490.79

Midwest Wheel Parts 7.40

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #212 655.08

National Academy Emerg 98469 EMD-Q recert Hess 110.00

Office Elements 100254 Folders, paper, staple 905.16

Olson’s Pest Techni 500065 Vikane fumigation – Wh 2,000.00

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 5,106.71

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Cleaners 47.76

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 200.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Port Neal Welding 386 Vehicle Repairs 135.00

Productivity Plus 104845 Vetter Equip/Filters 177.54

Quality Telecommunication 103001 Communications support.. 82.50

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear main line – temp 185.00

S & S Equipment Inc. 100686 Filters #913 125.57

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 51.84

Security National Bank 208797 Travel Expenses 1,389.53

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint for new office 396.30

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 911 address lettering 774.00

Sioux City Journal Notice 321.28

Sioux City Journal 213900 Subscription Aug 21 309.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 3,283.86

Sioux City Treas (4 213400 Fire Operational Permit 1,150.00

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 30.40

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 28.50

Siouxland Mental Health Mildred Anderson Fund 26,157.76

Siouxland Regional 231257 1st QTR FY22 8,746.50

Skaff***, Michelle 104333 mileage ISAC 224.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Motor oil/DPNC 21.26

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #100 63.85

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 220.56

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 658.30

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts & Labor #406 890.49

Streichers Police Equipment 871 Notebooks 611.49

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 18,289.19

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts & Labor #927 2,395.83

Tool Depot Bench grinder 219.00

Torco-Remfg Parts #303 285.00

Turk, Mari H. 117746 Transcript of hearing 1,193.50

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 156.25

Uline Household Supplies 149.26

Ung***, Matthew A. 103823 ISAC Expenses – Ung 372.96

Vogel Traffic Service Pavement Markings 2021 107,859.00

Warren County Audit 103879 Autopsy Fees 1,900.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 96,541.51

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service.. 91.60

Wigman Co. 250300 Plumbing supplies 224.25

Woodbury Cnty Treasur 2021/2022 Drainage Assess 5,302.21

Woodbury Cnty Treasur 104770 Copy paper 240.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #217 1,856.74

———————————————–

Grand Total: 459,067.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 30, 2021