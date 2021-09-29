Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 7, 2021

SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

THIRTY-SIXTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for September 07, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 31, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $642,203.38. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Heath Barkley, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Brady Buschmann, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Devin Collins, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Andres Garcia, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Dean Lauters, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Nathaniel Monillas, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Thomas Prinsen, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the appointment of Rebecca Schoep, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-26-21, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the reclassification of Todd Hayes, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 09-20-21, $25.63/hour, 17%=$3.71/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 4.; and the reclassification of Michael Ingram, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 09-20-21, $25.63/hour, 17%=$3.71/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grad 1/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $19.54-$21.18/hour. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a resolution naming depositories for the County Treasurer.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,339

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Tina Bertrand, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect prior resolution

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY LOCATION

U.S. Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank, Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

PeoplesBank Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank, Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank, Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank, Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank, Correctionville, Iowa

1,000,000 1,000,000

Pioneer Bank, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank, Sloan, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust, Danbury, Iowa 1,500,000 1,500,000

BankFirst, Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank, Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa, Moville, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa, Anthon, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank, Sioux City, Iowa 25,000,000 25,000,000

Availa Bank, Sioux City, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank Sioux City, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

Kingsley State Bank, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

1,000,000 1,000,000

First State Bank, Danbury, Iowa 5,000,000 $5,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of September 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury County, Parcels #884301100009, #884301100010 and #884301100012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,340

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, Iowa is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #884301100009, #884301100010 and #884301100012 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 884301100009

Kedron Township Briese First Addition Lot 3

Parcel # 884301100010

Kedron Township Briese First Addition Lot 4

Parcel # 884301100012

Kedron Township an Irreg Tct Being Part of Govt Lot 10 in 1-88-43 Described as Com at SW Cor of Govt Lot 10 Thnc E 365í to POB: Thnc NE 1100.95í Thnc NE 458.76í, Thnc E 78.95í. Thnc S 1309.02í Thnc W 940.12í to POB

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury County, Parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002 and #884723100004.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,341

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002 and #884723100004 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884714300001

Woodbury Township NW SW & SW 14-88-47

Parcel #884723100001

Woodbury Township NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100002

Woodbury Township SW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100004

Woodbury Township SW of RD E Ω NW 23-88-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Elvis Shanks, 2918 S. Glass, Parcel #88470712900, as this property has been sold. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the allocation $1,000 (Gaming Revenue) and 2 days (16 hours total) of paid time off for the United Way of Siouxland Employee Contribution Campaign. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729405031, 111 Sioux Street. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894729405031, 111 Sioux St., to Juan Canales Alvarez, 109 Sioux St., Sioux City, for $600.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,342

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Juan Canales Alvarez in the sum of Six Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($600.00) ——– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729405031

The Northerly half (Nly Ω) of the Easterly 75 feet (Ely 75 ft) of Lot Fourteen (14) in Block Eighteen (18), Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (111 Sioux Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 7th Day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for crack routing and sealing. The bids are as follows:

• Sioux Commercial Sweeping Inc., Sioux Center, IA $62,700.00

• Fort Dodge Asphalt, Fort Dodge, IA $110,825.00

Motion by Radig second by Monson to receive the bids. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. Motion by Monson second by Radig to award the bid for crack routing and sealing to Sioux Commercial Sweeping Inc. for $62,700.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for PCC Patching. The bids are as follows:

• Ten Point Construction, Denison, IA $54,552.00

• Cedar Falls Construction, Waterloo, IA $64,612.00

Motion by Monson second by Radig to receive the bids. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for PCC Patching to Ten Point Construction for $54,552.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the contract for gravel production with Hallett Materials for $275,6000.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson approve office space at the Building Services (Eagles) building & related expenditures for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission office. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung approve the Mid American LEC gas service proposal main extension installation and expenditure. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to void and abolish all policies, agenda approval, & resolutions relating to Woodbury County Capital Improvement Projects Quality Assurance (QA), questionnaire, and resolutions, including; requirement for (QA) responsible bidder questionnaire 12/20/2016, Woodbury County Post Bid (QA) Policy & Resolution 4/14/20, Contractor Quality Assurance Questionnaire 6/30/20, QA Questionnaire version replacement & Special Provision Contractual requirements on subcontractor (QA) Requirements 7/14/2020. Carried 4-1; Monson opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to allow Para911 Group access and have liability waivers signed prior to entering/monitoring to Prairie Hills facility. Carried 3-2; Wright and Ung opposed. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 14, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

