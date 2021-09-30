Pages 3 & 15 — This Week’s Obituaries By Editor | September 30, 2021 | 0 Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 & 15 of this week’s Record. You can also view the obits online by clicking a name below: Royce Brown Gary “Einer” Suentjens Elnora Schuett Linda Hogrefe Neoma Zahnley Jo Anne Sparr Jacqueline Kohn Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pepperoni Bread September 30, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 11, 12 & 13 — Homecoming News & Photos of Our Schools September 22, 2021 | 2 Comments » Page 11 — FFA Livestock Judging & Other School News September 22, 2021 | No Comments »