Lawton City Council Minutes — September 29, 2021

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

September 29, 2021 — 7:00pm

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 7:05pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Nelsen, Otto (by phone) and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works Justin Dunnington and Luke Lambert, attorney Glenn Metcalf, and Eric Hanson.

Agenda: No changes were made to the posted agenda.

Community Center, City Hall, Maintenance Building: Plans for the project were presented. Discussion on parking capacity concerns, property lot fill and grading, funding arrangements, and bid schedule.

Resolution 2021-16

Approving Plans, Specifications, and Form of Contract for the Combined City Hall, Community Center, and Maintenance Facility Project

Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve Resolution 2021-16 Setting a required bid bond of 10%, providing bids to be received by KC Engineering until 2:00pm on November 12, 2021 further providing for notice and setting a public hearing on the Plans, Specification, for November 17, 2021 at 5:30pm (Full copy on file at city hall). Motion carried 3-1 on a roll call vote. Ayes: Saunders, Nelsen, Otto. Nay: Baltushis

With no further business it was motioned by Saunders, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 7:45pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 7, 2021