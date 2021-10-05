Lawton City Council Minutes — September 29, 2021
Lawton City Council
Special City Council Meeting
September 29, 2021 — 7:00pm
The Lawton City Council met in special session at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 7:05pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Nelsen, Otto (by phone) and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works Justin Dunnington and Luke Lambert, attorney Glenn Metcalf, and Eric Hanson.
Agenda: No changes were made to the posted agenda.
Community Center, City Hall, Maintenance Building: Plans for the project were presented. Discussion on parking capacity concerns, property lot fill and grading, funding arrangements, and bid schedule.
Resolution 2021-16
Approving Plans, Specifications, and Form of Contract for the Combined City Hall, Community Center, and Maintenance Facility Project
Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve Resolution 2021-16 Setting a required bid bond of 10%, providing bids to be received by KC Engineering until 2:00pm on November 12, 2021 further providing for notice and setting a public hearing on the Plans, Specification, for November 17, 2021 at 5:30pm (Full copy on file at city hall). Motion carried 3-1 on a roll call vote. Ayes: Saunders, Nelsen, Otto. Nay: Baltushis
With no further business it was motioned by Saunders, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 7:45pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.
Jesse Pedersen, Mayor
Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 7, 2021