Plymouth County Final Equalization Orders

Plymouth County

2021 Final Equalization Orders Issued

Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 441.49, Kraig Paulsen, Director of the Iowa Department of Revenue has notified the Plymouth County Auditor of final percentage adjustments to the 2021 valuations of real property in Plymouth County as follows in this notice. The current equalization orders for Plymouth County apply to the January 1, 2021 assessments for the following classes of property:

The final agricultural order issued for Plymouth County is a 7% decrease in the total valuation of agricultural land and structures. An alternative method of applying the 7% decrease has been approved by the Department of Revenue. An across the board 7.683% decrease in the valuation of all the agricultural land located in Plymouth County will be applied. There is No adjustment for Residential Realty, including residential dwellings on Agricultural Realty, outside and within incorporated cities. No adjustment for Commercial Realty, excluding machinery and equipment referred to in Chapter 427A, outside and within incorporated cities. No adjustment for Industrial Realty, located outside and within incorporated cities. No adjustment for Multi-residential Realty, excluding equipment referred to in Chapter 427A, outside and within incorporated cities.

Assessed values are equalized by the Department of Revenue every two years. Local taxing authorities determine the final tax levies and may reduce property tax rates to compensate for any increase in valuation due to equalization. If you are not satisfied that your assessment as adjusted by the equalization order is correct, you may file a protest against such assessment with the Board of Review on or after October 9, to and including October 31.

These changes will affect the January 1, 2021 assessments for taxes payable 2022-2023. This notice is being filed in accordance with Section 441 of the Code of Iowa.

Please contact the Plymouth County Assessor’s Office at 712-546-4705 or the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100 if you have any questions.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 7, 2021