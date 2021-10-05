| logout
Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — October 11, 2021
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.
October 11, 2021
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2.Visitor/Community Comments
3. Reports
a. Mrs. Metcalf
b. Mr. Bormann
c. Mr. Glackin
4. Policies and Procedures:
a. Approve Open Enrollment In:
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out:
5. Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:
6. Personnel:
a. Accept Resignations:
b. Offer Contracts:
7. Co-curricular:
8. Board Items
a. IASB Delegate Assembly Representative
b. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
c. Good of the Cause
d. Approve Treasurer’s Report:
9. Adjourn
