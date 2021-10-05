Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — September 27, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

September 27, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session in the high school library on Sept. 27, 2021 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present: Nelson, Steffen, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele, Cross. Absent: Lloyd. Visitors: Jake Thomas

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Return to Learn plan: Discussion on mask mandate for buses

• Doug Glackin (via phone) – Federal judge has put a restraining order on the Iowa Code banning mask mandates. Our attorney’s recommendation is to follow federal mandates.

• Discussion points by board on whether to require masks.

* Are masks effective?

* Why mask on bus if they are not mandated anywhere else in the building?

* Do we have to follow the mandate? Legal issues?

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele, to mandate masks for all school bus transportation. Motion did not carry with only 1 board member voting for the mandate and 4 voting against.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to hire Scott Gernhart to assess and bring plans to the board addressing the water drainage at the bus barn site. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor comment: Jake Thomas asked for yield signs in the parking lot to better direct traffic.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to adjourn at 7:51. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 7, 2021