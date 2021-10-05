Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — September 21, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/21/2021 – 09/21/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 126.12

Accurate Controls Inc 435.00

Amazon Capital Services Inc. 900.06

Baker Group 10,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 230.00

Barnes & Noble 441.08

Beckman IV***, Frederick William 35.86

Bedrock Gravel Inc. 76,458.75

Betsworth, Brooke D. 229.50

Billion GMC Cadillac Nissan Of Sioux City 91.70

Black Hawk County Sheriff 46.61

Bob Barker Co. 524.17

Bomgaars 122.96

Brady**, Danielle 12.30

Bremer**, Virgil H. 20.00

Broad Reach 529.14

Bryce***, Richard 8.96

Buena Vista Cnty Sheriff 30.50

CW Suter & Son Inc. 683.00

Calhoun Burns And Associates Inc. 2,145.62

Centurylink 536.63

Certified Testing Services Inc. 3,280.00

Chapman***, Donna M 88.38

Chesterman CO 321643 79.05

CJ Cooper & Associates 105.00

Cole Papers Inc. 504.22

Colwell, Rick 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 10,527.50

Conservation Corps 4,160.00

Continental Fire Sprinkler 200.00

CSI Computer Service Innovations 349.25

De Witt***, Rocky 65.52

Delta Dental Of Iowa 4,925.19

Diamond Lake Book Co. 131.67

Electronic Communications Inc. 833.24

Electronic Engineering Co. (DM) 1,633.63

Emergency Medical Products 686.73

Fastenal Co. 56.75

Fedex 9.03

FiberComm 60.98

Frontier Communications 137.22

Gale 254.89

Gardner Media LLC 170.85

Gill Hauling Inc. 209.14

Gill***, Patrick F. 260.76

Gordon Flesch Company Inc. 707.56

H204U Inc. 81.00

Healy Welding 45.02

Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C. 1,260.00

HGM Assoc Inc. Consulting 4,730.28

Hisey, Randy S. 110300 94.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 214.80

Hydraulic Sales & Service 103.42

IACCVSO 60.00

Imko & Diversified Staffing 897.44

Independent Technologies LLC 40.00

Innovative Benefit Consultants Inc. 1,978.33

Insurance Strategies Consulting LLC 975.00

Interstate Battery 601.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy 250.00

Iowa Office of State Med. Examiner 4,573.50

Iowa Prison Ind. 938.42

Iowa Secretary of State.. 11,615.10

Iowa State Association of Counties 4,898.32

Iowa State Recorders Association 300.00

Istate Truck Center 737.66

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 789.30

Jacobs Electric 286.04

Jarabek***, Michael 20.00

Jessen Automotive 88.35

Jimenez***, Candelario A. 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 51.45

Knoepfler Chevrolet Co. 768.07

Kusler***, Benjamin T. 20.00

Leeds Pharmacy 435.49

Lexipol LLC 26,018.01

Library and Educational Services 160.13

Long Lines LTD (Sgt. Bluff-IA) 62.02

Martin***, James 208.62

Marx Dust Control 35,643.00

Menards 696.66

Mercyone Siouxland Occupational Health 234.00

Meyer Inc. (SSC) 450.00

Mid American Energy (D-IA) 362.29

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City 67.50

Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota 107.04

Midwest Special Services Inc. 640.50

Midwest Wheel 212.38

Moville, City of 32.09

Moville J and J Motor Inc. 35.00

MPire Heating & Cooling LLC 173.21

Nahra***, Mark 660.06

National Sheriffs Association 30.00

New Cooperative Inc (FT Dodge-IA) 29,231.04

Northside Glass Service 490.00

Norton***, Dawn 31.68

Office Elements 232.06

One Office Solution (Norfolk) 201.46

Oral Surgery & Implant Special 25.00

Oto, City of 265.00

Overdrive Inc 103455 2,441.28

Petersen Oil Co. 9,513.94

Peterson***, Diane Swoboda 299171 30.88

Pomps Tire Service Inc 1,082.30

Porter Lee Corporation 1,329.00

RJ Thomas Mfg. Inc. 2,030.00

Reading Warehouse 92.55

Record Printing & Copy Center LLC 194837 1,144.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 405.00

S & S Equipment Inc. 374.49

Sapp Bros Petroleum Inc. 4,226.36

Secretary of State (Notary Apps) 210.00

Security National Bank (CRD-Card) 1,311.38

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 1,601.69

Sioux City Journal 432.60

Sioux City Treasurer (447) 7,326.29

Siouxland Grass & Forage LLC 1,000.00

Siouxland Initiative II 15,000.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 57.00

Smith, Constance E. 48.00

Sooland Bobcat 379.44

Sparklight 181.37

Staples Credit Plan 716.13

Summit Food Service LLC 12,917.49

Tool Depot 237.08

Toth and Associates Inc. 7,189.27

Treasurer State of Iowa 62.08

Tritech Forensics 84.89

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 751.70

Verizon Connect Fleet USA LLC 500622 929.35

Verizon Wireless 7,411.10

Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield 93,867.00

Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc. 132.25

Wiatel Western Iowa Telecom 174.07

Wigman Co. 584.20

Williams & Company 105594 Communications 407.00

Wilson, Lisa M. 525.00

Woodbury Cnty REC 5,661.13

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 10.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer-Copy Paper 270.00

Ziegler Inc. 688.69

———————————————–

Grand Total: 440,256.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 7, 2021