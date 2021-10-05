Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 21, 2021

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

THIRTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the agenda for September 21, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 14, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the September 13, 2021 special meeting

To approve the claims totaling $437,237.72. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Anthony Fitch, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-14-21, $28.16/hour, -10%=-$2.99/hr. Position Transfer from Sergeant to Master Civilian Jailer.; the reclassification of James Amick, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 09-20-21, $76,461.35/year, 2%=$1,580.36/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 5 year Salary Increase.; and the promotion of Michael Ingram, F/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-01-21, $25.63/hour. Promotion from Part-time to Full-time Youth Worker. Copy filed.

To approve the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contract for gravel production with West Branch Construction, LLC for $129,353.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 28, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday,October 7, 2021