Lois Harrison Foster Denham, age 100, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Pastor Harold Youtzy officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.