Cushing City Council Minutes & Claims — October 5, 2021

Cushing City Council

October 5, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:32 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Gary Merkel, Sgt. Rose

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Joy to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) September 7, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Concrete 150.41

AT&T Firemen Cell 63.65

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 13.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 78.84

Joy Auto City Shed 51.38

Iowa DNR Water fees 95.00

MCI Telephone 32.60

Menards Fire Dept. 36.76

Gary Merkel Mileage 30.24

Mid-American Electricity 937.85

Municipal Supply Water Parts 161.08

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 128.89

One Source Office Supplies 110.76

Petersen Oil City Fuel 405.86

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 8122.50

SCE Jet Curb stop 1022.50

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 57.41

Steffen Trucking Sander Repair 343.86

Stevenson Hardware City Supplies 10.47

USA Bluebook Pump 620.68

USPS Stamps 58.00

Western IA Equipment Parts 50.39

Revenues by Fund:

General 24,499.75

Library 7025.09

Road Use 2695.88

Water Fund 3589.30

Sewer Fund 2214.00

Solid Waste Fund 1906.50

Fire Fund 5000.00

Total Revenue: 46,930.52

Sheriff’s Report. Sgt Rose reported that Cushing had 1 call last month.

Library Report. No report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed getting generator hooked up to fire station with either a lean to or building, and would like clerk to get bid on cleaning out culverts.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given by Gary Merkel.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. Motion by Joy to approve pay request #2 in the amount of $157,696.70 per ISGs recommendation. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• City Street Signs. Clerk and council discussed options on replacing street signs. Clerk will get estimate for next meeting.

• Trick or Treat. Council made the decision to set Trick or Treat hours as October 31st 5-7p.m.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:29 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 14, 2021