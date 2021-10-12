Rose Cloud

Rose E. Cloud, 97, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton, Iowa. A Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton, Iowa.

Rose Elizabeth Cloud was born on November 19, 1923, in rural Mapleton, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Mary (Dergans) Wimmer. She graduated from St. Mary’s Elementary Catholic School in 1937 and Mapleton Consolidated High School in 1941.

After graduation she worked for two years as office secretary for Superintendent Bert Vander Nald and at First State Bank in Mapleton during the summer months. In August 1943, she became employed at the Farmers Savings Bank in Danbury, Iowa, working there until 1946.

Rose was united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton on January 22, 1946, to Wilbert J. “Shorty” Cloud, who had returned from overseas duty in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Shorty served his country from 1941 to December, 1945.

Rose and Shorty started farming in 1947 and lived in the Mapleton, Anthon and Oto area, moving to the farm they purchased at Oto in 1971 and farming there until 1985. They continued living on the farm until 1995 and then retired to their home in Mapleton. They were faithful members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Wilbert passed away on September 28, 1997.

Rose was a member of St. Mary’s Guild and served on the funeral committee. She was a member of the Mapleton American Legion Auxiliary Post 496 and was a volunteer at the Mapleton Food Pantry for a number of years. Rose was also a member of the Mapleton Scarlet O’Hatters.

Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved them all and loved cooking for the big family get-togethers. She loved cooking, gardening, canning, and sewing for her children as they grew up.

She and Shorty were happy raising their family on the farm with everyone helping with the chores, especially milking the cows.

Rose and Shorty loved listening and dancing to polka music and attended many polka dancing festivals over the years. In recent years, Rose enjoyed bingo, crocheting, playing cards, and belonging to a fun card club in Mapleton.

Surviving family members include eight children: Susan (Ron) Hood of Omaha, NE; Robert (Diane) Cloud of Danbury, IA; Charles (Annette) Cloud of Oto, IA; Patricia Christensen of Elk River, MN; Steven (Chrystal) Cloud of Sioux City, IA; Trudy (Ron) McGrain of Mapleton, IA; Mark (Camille) Cloud of Anthon, IA; Julie (Dan) Drenkhahn of Mapleton, IA. In addition, 28 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; 1 brother, Eugene (Alice) Wimmer of Mapleton, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Wimmer; her husband, Wilbert; son-in-law Lyle Christensen; grandson Christopher Cloud; sisters Katherine Rosch, Margaret Good, and Elnora Reimer; and brothers Joseph Wimmer and August Wimmer.