Scott Kevin Bennett, 61, of rural Lawton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Service were held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Deacon Fred Karpuk officiating.

Private burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.