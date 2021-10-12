Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — September 28, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 09/28/2021

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Lawnmower service 710.46

AT&T Mobility Telephone 64.30

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 611.80

Baker Group 500426 Jail project – project 50,000.00

Bob Barker Co. 21770 Household Supplies 247.88

Bomgaars 27646 Softener salt, tools 1,107.46

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Household Supplies 12,796.00

CW Suter & Son Inc. 86382 Repair 4th floor leak 1,865.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103 476.59

Certified Testing Services 500526 Settlement monitoring 1,980.00

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter 3,860.56

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Household Supplies 155.56

Cornerstone Commission Chiller project commission 1,034.20

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 109.20

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly Hosted Online 275.00

Counsel (Columbus) Monthly Maintenance Fee 37.65

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 53.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,979.80

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamp 32.90

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Napkins 137.38

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 294.68

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.03

Foundation Building 105788 Studs for new office 148.00

Frontier Communications 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Lights for 5 vehicles 6,062.60

Hartford (Dallas, TX 103683) Insurance renewal 14,607.00

Hattig, Marjorie L. 500692 PEO Tenex Training 23.36

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH029606 170.10

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 732.60

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,619.77

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Reserve School 750.00

Iowa Sportsman 102041 Classified ad – November 100.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 844.20

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 330.30

Language Line Services 1369 Interpreting 19.30

Lexipol LLC 105716 Police One Annual Cont 4,150.00

Lyman-Richey Sand Beach sand-30.88 ton/B 1,732.37

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Post 1,484.78

Menards 199721 Maintenance; Buildings 504.36

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Staff 3 year physicals 1,254.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-8/11/ 5,521.06

Midwest Card and Id 104963 Salamander 7/21-6/22..1,250.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 Bracelet Rental 1,800.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 1,838.00

National Academy Emerg. 98469 Maloney Recert 70.00

Office Elements 100254 Calendars, Appt Books 623.42

One Office Solution 104853 Chair 1,500.36

Patrol PC Batteries 140.28

Peterson***, Diane 299171 Uber charge for ride 30.88

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 12,696.60

Pitney Bowes (Pittsburg) Postage Machine Lease 453.24

Sands Construction 104419 Drywall repair 481.32

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 479.88

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal Alesha 30.00

Security National Bank School, Office Supplies 13,826.69

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint for new office 92.73

Sioux City Journal 105512 Sioux City Journal 486.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,638.81

Sioux City Journal 500666 LGL#34521 Utility Ease 16.32

Sioux City Museum 226452 Rental Deposit – DAV A 100.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 40,280.25

Sioux County Sheriff 213925 Delinquency Petition 89.50

Smith, Austin 105430 PEO Tenex Training 22.93

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Parts for chainsaws 33.65

State of Iowa 222057 509A File Fee 115.00

Steffen Engineering 500428 settlement plate locate 7,917.50

Streichers Police Equipment 871 Ammo 372.40

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,640.41

Superior Vision 104058 October Vision Insurance 2,614.20

T & W Tire & Retread VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 59.15

Teleflex LLC 500111 Paramedic-Medical Supp 677.50

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Conference Mileage 221.76

TNT Sales & Service 500281 Maintenance; Buildings 117.70

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Wash 18.00

United Healthcare 102482 October 2021 Coverage 725.00

USCellular MiFi Hotspots 419.97

Verizon Wireless 98927 Telephone 238.70

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 116,813.81

Wigman Co 250300 Plumbing supplies 87.45

Woodbury Cnty Extension Pest Management register 280.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 360.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 2021 Dodge Charger 29,847.00

Woodward Youth Corp 500104 Shelter 46.65

———————————————–

Grand Total: 369,830.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 14, 2021