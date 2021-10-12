Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 28, 2021

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

THIRTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Monson, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the agenda for September 28, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent while moving the public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m. on 10/12/2021 to 4:40 p.m:

To approve minutes of the September 21, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $250,409.28. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Adam Youngberg, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Depart., effective 09-23-21, $1.11/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; the reclassification of Mary Feiler, Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-04-21, $82,116.06/year, 3.25%=$2,584.77/year. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 3 year Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Daniel Luna, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10/04/21, $21.88/hour, 4%=$.86/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; the separation of Anabel Verdin, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Department, effective 10-06-21. Resignation.; the appointment of Andrew Donawa, Director, Emergency Services Department, effective 11-01-21, $70,000/year. Job Vacancy Posted 7-28-21. Entry Level Salary: $65,000-$75,000/year.; the separation of Garthright-Chwirka, Christine, Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-11-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $38.15/hour; Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $25.83/hour; Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $31.15/hour; F/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention, AFSCME: $20.38/hour; and P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., AFSCME: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the setting of public hearings for proposed Zoning District Map Amendment for parcel #894634300004 for October 5th at 4:45 p.m., October 12th at 4:40 p.m., and October 19th at 4:45 pm. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Eugene Heinemann, Vin #MY9717367V 1997 Aspen.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,345

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Eugene Heinemann is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #MY9717367V located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #MY9717367V 1997 Aspen

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Eugene Heinemann.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 28th day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Kim McHenry, Vin #M604109 1977 Holly Park.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,346

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Kim McHenry is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #M604109, located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #M604109 1977 Holly Park

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Kim McHenry.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 28th day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the contract for PCC Patching 2021 with Ten Point Construction for $54.522.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894720386012, 1423 Center Street. The Chairperson called to anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel # 894720386012, 1423 Center Street, Sioux City, to Ronnie D. Sextro, 1116 W. 15th St., Sioux City, for $500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,347

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Ronnie D. Sextro in the sum of Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($500.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894720386012

The North Twenty-Five Feet (N 25 ft) of the East One-Half (E Ω) of Lot One (1), Block Thirty-eight (38), North Sioux City Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1423 Center Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 28th Day of September, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 5, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

