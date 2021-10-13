What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pumpkin Chili By Editor | October 13, 2021 | 0 Pumpkin Pork Chili is on the menu in this week’s “What’s Cooking?” column with Pamela Clark. Read that column, plus Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” and the weekly crossword, on page 2 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 3 & 8 — This Week’s Obituaries October 14, 2021 | No Comments » Page 11 — Supporting Westwood, Kingsley-Pierson Staff Awards October 5, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 4 & 11 — Ploeger, Boyle help with Bacon Buddies October 5, 2021 | No Comments »