William “Bill” Widman Jr., 76, of Salix, IA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 4301 Old Lakeport Rd., in Sioux City. Burial will be at West Fork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill, IA. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

William “Bill” Ernest Widman Jr. was born December 31, 1944, in Homer, NE to William Ernest Widman and Alice June (Heaton)Widman. He was raised on a farm near Luton, IA, the third of eight children. He began farming with his father in 1962 and graduated from Sergeant Bluff Luton High School in 1963. He married Barbara Ann Tindall of Le Mars, IA on June 8, 1965.

Bill loved Jesus Christ and was ready to meet his Lord and Savior. He was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church and Southern Hills Baptist Church in Sioux City. He served as a deacon, enjoyed meeting new people in visitation ministry, and committed to men’s ministry in the Promise Keepers movement. Bill was an avid blood donor, always encouraging others to give blood. He was honored by the Siouxland Blood Bank for a lifetime donation of 21 gallons of blood that blessed countless lives.

His life work and full-time hobby was farming; raising cattle, hogs, and grain. His long and fruitful work in agriculture included farming his home farm near Luton for 59 years. He was forever a fan of John Deere and never tired of talking farming with family and friends. Bill was known for a strong faith, tender heart, sincere gratitude, strong work ethic, and infectious laughter. He dearly loved his wife, children and grandkids and was a great example to them all. He will be dearly missed by all.

Bill is survived by his wife Barb, son Mark and Kara Widman of Walker, MN; daughter Cami and Rich Lundt of Frisco, TX; son Matt and Jodi Widman of Climbing Hill, IA; daughter Cindi Widman of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren: Kelsey Widman, Josh Widman, Emily and Tyler Magnuson, Zach Widman, Eric Lundt, Ethan Lundt, Megan Lundt, Derek and Maddie Widman, Drew Widman, Dustin Widman, Gracia Widman and Genna Widman; five siblings: Martha Kroeger, Karen and John Peterson, Bev and Mort Zenor, Chuck and Charlene Widman and Susan and Gary Wiens; two sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Widman and Janna and Craig Walton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Randy and David Widman; two brothers-in-law Floyd Kroeger and Cecil Yoder; and one granddaughter Grace Lundt.

Memorials can be designated to Southern Hills Baptist Church or Way of the Cross Ministries, Harlingen, TX.