Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — October 11, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

October 11, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on October 11, 2021 with call to order by Vice President Steffen at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present: Steffen, Reblitz, Cross, Thomsen, Lloyd, Koele. Absent: Nelson.

Visitors: Chet Verschoor, Nicky Metcalf, Shyla Bremer, Denise Heiman, Jake Thomas.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading Sept 13, 2021 and Sept. 27, 2021 minutes approve them as written with 2 name changes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve bills in the amounts of $51,692.76 from the General Fund, $76,947.44 from the PPEL Fund, $10,076.09 from the Activity Fund, and $15,908.30 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $231,242.85 from the General Fund, $18,808.90 from the Sales Tax Fund, $16,599.82 from the PPEL Fund, $10,161.33 from the Activity Fund and $54.57 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Reports: Mrs. Metcalf – Fire Safety Week, FAST data. Mr. Glackin – Report.

Policies/Procedures:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the following open enrollment in requests for 2021-22: Laura Colborn (KP) for Emma (2) and Ryan (K) Colborn, Brianna & David Woods (KP) for Annabella Woods (K), Ty Ericsson (MVAO) for Cyler Ericsson (TK), and Melissa Smith (KP) for Riley Smith (11). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation: BGT Committee will meet in the next few weeks.

Personnel

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to reluctantly accept the resignation of Carla Hubert at the end of the school year and Shawn Archer, Asst Baseball – going to volunteer asst. coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to offer contracts to Noah Hickman and Elizabeth Ross for musical and for Kim Lilly for Quiz Bowl. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer wrestling coaches: Adam McElrath, Jake Dennison, Jake Meehan, Brady Hannah, Jeff Klingensmith, Cody Davis, Skylar Sanford, and Ty Dennison. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the purchase of additional employee spots in the Extended Day Program as needed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to appoint Jeremy Cross as the 2021 IASB Delegate Assembly Representative. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to Modified Allowable Growth for the 2021 Special Education Deficit of $38,178.82. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross accept the Treasurer’s Report for fiscal year 2021. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve sharing agreements with the City of Moville or River Valley for Operational and Maintenance position and a Workplace Learning Coordinator with River Valley CSD and/or Kingsley-Pierson CSD. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Howrey – Bus 97 is getting bids online.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:27 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Steve Steffen, Vice President

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021