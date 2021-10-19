Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — October 11, 2021

Anton City Council

OCTOBER 11, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Council member Jonathan Kuhlmann was absent. Also present: Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Craig Handke, Allyson Dirksen, Sgt. Rose, Karen Newman, Polly Pithan and Starla Rook.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Starla Rook was present to inquire what the City plans for the premises of 207 Cauley Avenue S., Anthon, Iowa 51004. Attorney Dirksen informed filings for property abandonment have been filed. No set plans have been identified should the City obtain legal rights to the premises.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Rose was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 40 hours and 16 minutes, responded to 3 calls for service and spent 12 hours and 10 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from September 13, 2021 meeting, financial reports as filed, LIHWAP contract and the Annual Financial Report FYE 6-30-21. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Petersen, and Pithan; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, stated filings for property abandonment of the premises at 207 Cauley Ave S, Anthon, IA 51004 was filed. Dirksen and Council discussed seeking new fair market value rates before renewing the farm lease.

KEITH WRIGHT FUNDS: Mayor Reimer and Councilman Pithan are to meet with the Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) members to discuss the proposed plans and needed funding. The ACDC will then be responsible to present the proposal at the next council meeting.

INSURANCE: The annual insurance renewal with Wellmark, Inc. for city employees showed a rate decrease of 3.80%.

CONTRACT: The snow removal contract for 2021/2022 is still pending.

DISCUSSION: The Council discussed Ordinance 122 Peddlers, Solicitors and Transient Merchants and whether food truck vendors need to be added. It was tabled until further notice.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke to investigate possible costs for repairs to 200 W. Main St building. Handke reported the electrical rate study by JEO Consulting will be completed for the November meeting. Clerk reported annual audit to be scheduled. Deputy Clerk reported the budgeted replacement of the utility meter reader and an office printer will be ordered. Reminder: Halloween hours are scheduled for 5:30-7:30pm on October 31, 2021.

September Receipts: General-$18180.63; RUT-$9067.96; LOST-$7003.74; Debt Service-$2752.67; Water-$19275.03; Water Cap Project-$39762.75; Sewer-$10498.19; Electric-$58866.17. Total: $165407.14. Expenses: General-$14979.69; RUT-$3415.66; Water-$10346.70; Water Cap Project-$1290.75; Sewer-$10798.33; Electric-$31734.05. Total: $72565.18.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:57 p.m.

____________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

NEWSPAPER — OCTOBER 2021

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $272.11

CENTURY LINK PHONE $61.42

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICA CHEMICALS $181.04

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER GRAVEL & LUMBER $162.81

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING SW WA BACKHOE CLAUSE $900.00

CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES $6.59

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS PRAMITOL $75.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA CONFERENCES DNR FEE TRAIL CAM $1,201.12

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $253.67

HALLETT MATERIALS ROAD GRAVEL $436.70

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. WATER PROJECT GRANT ADMINISTRATION.. $12,000.00

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $960.04

LONG LINES PHONE $382.86

MENARDS SUPPLIES $59.89

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,768.45

WIMECA ENERGY $30,455.98

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $995.98

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,096.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $9.32

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $788.44

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $663.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,269.64

IPERS WH IPERS $2,779.97

IOWA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCE ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $95.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $15,575.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $6,237.86

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $1,000.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. BLADE $251.10

THE RECORD SUBSCRIPTION $33.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ELECTRICAL RATE STUDY PARTIAL $2,467.50

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE.. $225.63

WOODBURY CO. EXTENSION TRAINING $140.00

BUCK, AMY MILEAGE $34.72

CURTIN, MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH, ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

DOSE, DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $67.50

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $652.33

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJ PAYMENT 9 FINAL $45,894.00

UMBACH, JENIFER MILEAGE $77.28

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $28.75

ROSAUER, CARRIE DEPOSIT REFUND $120.00

HORSEPOWER HILL RESTORATI PICKUP REPAIRS $1,395.29

THE RECORD PRINTING/PUBLISHING $301.69

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL EXPENSE $2,909.75

WOODBURY COUNTY SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL EXPENSE $1,739.00

BENSON, BARB REBATE $25.00

CRILLY, DONNA REBATE $1,195.73

CURTIN, JEFFREY DEPOSIT REFUND $200.00

FAIRBANKS JACOB DEPOSIT REFUND $193.00

HANSON, JAMIE/DANA DEPOSIT REFUND $100.00

HENDERSON, ARIC DEPOSIT REFUND $83.00

PHILLIPS, KRISTI DEPOSIT REFUND $47.49

SCHUMACHER, OLIVIA DEPOSIT REFUND $216.53

WIEBERSCH, TODD DEPOSIT REFUND $201.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $13,980.10

CLAIMS TOTAL $158,776.90

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021