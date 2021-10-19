Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — October 12, 2021

Bronson City Council

October 12, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Doug Williams, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of September, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 22 hrs. and 6 minutes and responded to 2 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 2 hours performing school related activities.

Visitors: Jean Logan from Community Action Agency of Siouxland was present. She wanted to give some information on energy assistance. She will be sending the Clerk some literature on the matter to distribute.

Dave Ruskcamp was present. He owns the storage units in town. He has an 8 ft x 40 ft portable unit he is interested in buying and he would like to put it on his property running north and south. Council said if he did wish to bring one in, that he should fill out a building permit and submit it to the town.

It was reported to the Mayor that Becky Pearson’s driveway has some erosion going on. Mayor Garnand will look the situation over.

Ernie Smith was not present, but wanted to know if the town has a noise ordinance. Attorney Metcalf said the town does not. The council discussed the matter of when there is a town function and streets are blocked off for a band or other events, it needs to come before the council for approval.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was present for the ambulance report. Dave Amick was present also for the ambulance. Nick had a quote from Stryker Power Cot for $15,646.00 for a power cot for the ambulance. Nick reported that the Ambulance Association would be putting in $5646.00 which leaves a balance of around $10,000.00. The matter was discussed with the council and Treasurer Junge if the city could pay the balance. Since the budget will need amended, Nick will talk with Stryker to see if they can order the cot and put a down payment of $5646.00 and then after it arrives, the balance could be paid. If this is possible, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick to have the city come up with the balance. Oral vote: Jessen-yes, Amick-yes, West-yes, Williams-no. Motion passed. Nick reported that they had 4 calls this month and everything is going smooth.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present for this report. Everything is going smoothly. Nick brought up that the town should have a thank you sign made up for MRHD for the grant they gave us for the lighting at the park. Mayor Garnand said he would get one printed up.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that he taking the town truck in to be serviced on Friday. He has purchased the culverts and will need some help getting them in. He has also picked up the seed for up to the burn pile by the lagoon. Council said it needs to be dragged a little and to mix some rye or oats in with seed so it comes up right away. CJ will be winterizing the concession stand and the bathrooms. Nick will shut the water off on Oct. 27th. It has been brought to the attention of the council that the crosswalk sign only lights up on half of the surface. Councilman Merchant will be asked to look into the matter. White paint for the crosswalk had been hard to find. Councilman Amick will speak with Diamond Vogel to see if they have any. Swing set should be coming the end of October. CJ reported that the Fire Dept will be making their last payment on the old fire truck and that they purchased a new one for $325,000.00. The Fire Dept. will pay for the chassis for $116,000.00 and the rest will be put on payments. Payments each year will be $7,000.00 more than the previous years. The Fire Dept will be meeting with the townships to see how they can help and the City will be looking at helping too. Mayor Garnand will be present at those meetings. Matter tabled until the next meeting.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular September 14th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

45.69

General

27963.45 3517.05

Garbage

2150.71 1539.32

Road Use Tax

3818.29 2741.65

Ambulance

107.58 446.14

Water

7106.39 1471.57

Sewer

1769.61 1686.98

Local Option Sales Tax

3474.54 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

SEPT. TOTAL REVENUE

$46,436.26

SEPT. DISBURSEMENTS

$12,986.04

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge said the town received $23,843.79 — half of the $47,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan.

Treasurer Junge would like to go to a Budget workshop in Cherokee if it works out with her schedule at her other job. It would cost $50.00. There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the $50.00 if she decides to go.

Building permits: a building permit was requested from Mike Laughlin at 74 Maple on tearing down an old garage and putting a new one up. There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit.

A building permit was requested from Bob Bates at 412 E. 3rd on tearing off an old porch and replacing it with a new one. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR OCTOBER 2021 MEETING

ACCO chlorine for water $174.00

Bomgaars antifreeze, drain spades, grass seed $216.46

Bronson Shelter House water bill $76.00

City of Bronson city hall water bill $76.00

CHN garbage $1539.32

Creative Displays Christmas pole lights (1/2 payment) $1220.00

DNR annual water use fee $95.00

Emergency Medical Products ambulance $225.79

HAKA LLC ambulance $31.77

Interstate Power Systems generator annual service contract $670.00

Jackson Pumping pump sewer $155.00

Jackson Pumping pump sewer $155.00

Kelsie reimburse supplies for shelter house $121.54

LP Gill 2nd quarter for landfill $1658.30

Menards culvert $619.98

The Record publications $132.24

Siouxland District Health bacteriological water test $14.00

USA Blue Book chlorine test meter & water supplies $986.87

Wiatel telephone bill $182.54

Woodbury County Landfill FY 22 $991.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Yearly raises for employees: Mayor Garnand will be meeting with employees this month on raises.

2. Propane: the City received 2 bids for propane this year. After looking over the bids, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to go with the lowest bid of Johnson Propane Heating and Cooling. Clerk Jessen will contact them.

3. Nuisance: It has been reported that there is an abandoned vehicle parked on the street. Council would like Clerk Jessen to send a letter to the owner.

4. Salt bin: after much discussion, council will be getting more quotes. Matter tabled.

5. Recycle bins: Since there has been so much garbage put in the recycle bins, the council decided to have the bins taken away. Clerk Jessen called Gill Hauling. They are not giving out the little green bins anymore for recycling. The option is either renting or buying a pink garbage can from Gill Hauling. The City does not bill for this.

• 95 gallon cans: buy one for $75.00 or rent one for $10.00/month.

• 65 gallon cans: buy one for $58.00 or rent one for $5.00/month.

If interested, please call Gill Hauling at 402-632-9273 to buy or rent one from them.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: Halloween trick or treating will be from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021