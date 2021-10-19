| logout
Correctionville Notice of Intent & Public Meeting Notice
City of Correctionville
NOTICE OF INTENT AND PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The City of Correctionville will file an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to develop an ambulance. A public meeting for comments will be held at 7:00 p.m. on November 8, 2021 at Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment.
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 21, 2021