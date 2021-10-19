Correctionville Notice of Intent & Public Meeting Notice

City of Correctionville

NOTICE OF INTENT AND PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The City of Correctionville will file an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to develop an ambulance. A public meeting for comments will be held at 7:00 p.m. on November 8, 2021 at Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 21, 2021