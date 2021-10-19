Ervin “Shorty” Koeppe

Ervin Earl “Shorty” Koeppe, 92, of Guthrie Center, Iowa, formerly of Ponca, NE and Lawton, IA, entered Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, Iowa.

Service were at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 18 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ervin was born in Dixon, Nebraska, on July 1, 1929, to Ena (Bauman) and Werner Koeppe. Ervin married Lucille Nobbe on Nov. 24, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Neb. They lived in the Ponca and Martinsburg area until the early 1970s when the family moved to Lawton.

Ervin served in the United States Army from July 25, 1951, to July 10, 1953, and fought in the Korean War. He earned the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

Ervin worked a variety of jobs over the years. He competed on the rodeo circuit from 1953-1956 as a bull rider. He was a farm hand from 1954-1968 in the Lawton and Laurel, Neb., areas. Ervin started at Iowa Beef Processor (IBP) in 1968 and worked there until 1996. In 1996 he began working at the Sioux City Airport as a member of their security team and left in 1999 when Ervin and Lucille moved from Lawton to Guthrie Center.

In his spare time Ervin enjoyed competing in and watching local tractor pulls. He also had a special love for baseball that involved watching and playing the game. The most important thing he enjoyed though was Nebraska Football. Ervin’s face would light up anytime someone would give him a new Husker item.

Ervin is survived by his and Lucille’s children, Francis “Frank” (Vicki) Koeppe of Mapleton, Iowa, Joyce Purviance of Guthrie Center, Scott (Cindy) Koeppe of South Sioux City, Marcia Koeppe (friend Paul) of Guthrie Center, Jeanne Ridens (friend Steve) of Guthrie Center, and Penni (Gene) Schacherer of Hawthorne, Nev.; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild to be born in December; one great-great-grandchild; siblings Don (Doris) Koeppe of Ponca, and Werner “Tarz” Koeppe of Dumas, Texas.

Ervin was preceded in death by his wife Lucille; his parents, Ena and Werner; sister Shirley and Bennie Beldin; brothers Bill and Betty Koeppe, and William Koeppe in his infancy; sister-in-law Alice Koeppe; one granddaughter-in-law Felicia Winkleblack; three son-in-laws, Perry Winkleblack, Wayne Ridens, and Ronn Purviance; a niece and nephew-in-law Linda (Robert) Pinkleman; granddaughter Kimberly Koeppe; and great-granddaughter Payton Hand.