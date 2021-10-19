Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — October 11, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 11, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins and Pratt. Absent: Herbold.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the September minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Discussed the golf cart purchased for the school, mileage for Mr. Wiese and training for Student Council. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $150,048.11 from the general fund, $53,553.09 from the schoolhouse funds, $13,293.13 from the Kingsley Activity fund and $37,778.81 from the Lunch fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed year-to-date revenue and expenses. School Board elections are November 2, 2021 for the two open seats. Candidates who filed papers with the school district include: Jason Collins, Megan Plendl, Melissa harder and Lindsay Letsche. Results of the November election will be certified by the Plymouth County Auditor on November 16, 2021. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

Six weeks into the school year. Fall FAST Testing K-4th Reading & Math completed and 2nd round in Jan-Feb 2022. Field trips for the HS Shop Class, Vo-Ag and KGT classes. Woodbury Central will hold a Career Fair on 10/22 from 9-10 a.m. October is Fire Prevention month. On 10/12, the Kingsley Fire Truck visited the elementary students. National Honor Society applications due 10/13, NHS Induction on 11/19. Computer Science Day 11/24. HS XC, VB & FB are winding down. XC State qualifying meet 10/21. FB last regular season game 10/15. VB Regionals begin 10/18 home vs WC. Fall Musical: Back to the 80’s. Two performances will be 11/12 and 11/13. Thanks again to the KP Boosters for supporting Red Ribbon Week 10/25-10/29. Halloween parties in the afternoon 10/29. 1st quarter ends 10/26. In-Person Parent Teacher Conferences on 11/2 and 11/4. No School 11/5. Iowa Youth Survey for 6th, 8th and 11th graders.

Principal Brand (5-8):

Mr. Brand updated the Board on an excellent homecoming week with dress up days, a parade, game and dance. Mr. Brand and Mr. Wiese gave a tour to the Class of 1970/1971. At the end of September, the students held the first PBIS assembly. Students receive positive acknowledgment when they are demonstrating our four expectations: Practice safety, Act responsibly, Work to succeed and Show respect. Currently, they are 1,930 PAWS cards. Once the students reach 2,500, they will earn an all school incentive. Fall sports finishing in the next week. MS Football will host their last home game 10/18. MS Volleyball will play their last game at MMCRU on 10/14. XC will compete on 10/16 in Moville. Cheerleaders hosted Volleyball and Football pep rallies this week and next week. Veteran’s Day program on 11/11 with the band and choir performing. End of the 1st quarter will be 10/26. Parent Teacher conferences will be from 2-8 p.m. on 11/2 and 11/4. A Fall Harvest Dance on 11/4 from 7-10 p.m. at the Community Center in Kingsley. The first MS boys basketball game will be 11/15 and girls basketball game on 11/16.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey discussed with the Board the several state reports due in September. These include: Fall Staff Beds, Operational Sharing, and Certified Enrollment numbers. Preliminary enrollment numbers show that students increased by .8 and the Beds in building enrollment increased by 5.8 students from last year. The school received a grant from the Missouri River Historical Development Society for $12,500 on new fitness equipment. There will be a 25% match from the school of $3,125 totaling $15,625. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to set a total budget not to exceed $35,000 for new fitness equipment. All voted aye, motion carried. There was discussion on the gym membership with no rate set. In FY22-23, the State is requiring a computer science initiative for a class and Mr. Bailey will be attending training on 10/12. Mr. Bailey shared RV has four boys to play MS Basketball. The Board discussed and agreed that RV Boys’ basketball to play with the MS Boys’ basketball team. The Board asked about Cyber Security for the school. Mr. Bailey and Laurie discussed the sonic wall and service provider’s security protection and backup procedures. Mr. Bailey is working with the architect to schedule a final walk through date for the new gym.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan Currently, six students are out with COVID symptoms. One staff member tested positive and three student return to school 10/12. The Board agreed no change in the current policy.

9. NEW BUSINESS

SBRC Request for Modified Allowable Growth – Special Education Deficit

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the supplement authority for the Special Education Deficit of $61,933.80. All voted aye, motion carried.

Continuing Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Linda Hayworth as the MS Special Education Tutor. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Devin Hardie as the HS Assistant Baseball Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignation:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Lyndsay Smit’s resignation as HS Head Softball Coach pending suitable replacement. All voted aye, motion carried.

Snow Bid Removal Approval:

There were two bids received for the snow removal. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to accept the bid from Bohle Construction for the Kingsley building site and Jon Peschau for the Pierson building site. All voted aye, motion carried.

Operational Sharing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve operational sharing of Transportation and Workplace Learning with River Valley and Woodbury Central. All voted aye, motion carried.

Wellness Policy Update:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Wellness Policy. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests — None

November Board meeting set for November 16th at 7:00 p.m.

10. ADJOURNMENT

At 8:06 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

